MLB Best Bets April 20th: Moneyline, Team Total, and NRFI Odds

MLB Best Bets for today: Can the Twins break out of their offensive slump?

The MLB season began about two weeks ago, and now managers are finding out the identities of their teams. When the MLB ended their lockout on March 10, it gave the players less than a month to get ready for Opening Day. The shortened Spring Training has been hard on everybody, as we see hitters around the league struggling with their timing and pitchers struggling with their command. These struggles were expected because baseball is a lot more of a mental game than it is physical. The strongest man doesn't always produce the best results. Just ask former batting champion Jose Altuve or former American League MVP Mookie Betts. The struggles of some players has been evident, but as the MLB season progresses, offenses around the league will get their timing down and start producing.

Bet #1: Minnesota Twins Team Total over 4.5 (-115)

After signing shortstop Carlos Correa, many expected the Minnesota Twins to jump right into the AL Central race and compete with the White Sox for that crown. Through 11 games, the Twins sit at 4-7 with an offense that finds themselves hitting below .200 as a team. Minnesota's offensive struggles have been a prominent factor in their struggles, as they rank in the bottom five in the MLB in many major offensive categories. However, the Twins are due for a good offensive showing after last night's loss. Tonight, the Twins will go up against Kansas City Royals left-hander Daniel Lynch, who had a tough time against the St. Louis Cardinals in his first start. Lynch gave up six earned runs, as well as three home runs in that game. Minnesota has been very strikeout prone to begin the season, but last night they only struck out five times as a team.

"Carlos Correa #MNTwins" - @ Twins Talk

There's a saying in baseball when your team is hitting the ball but not producing and that is, "They're going to fall in." This means that although things may not be going the Twins' way as of late, they are due for an offensive breakout in a good matchup.

Bet #2: Nationals/Diamondbacks NRFI -110

The pitching matchup tonight in our nation's capitol is one that doesn't jump out on paper, but it is one that's very intriguing. Merrill Kelly will start tonight for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he has yet to give up a run through two starts on this young season. Kelly has pitched against two of the most talented MLB offenses in the Astros and the Padres and has kept his strikeout-to-walk ratio above a 3.0. The Washington Nationals will give the ball to Erick Fedde, who has been a key part of the rotation for the last five seasons. Fedde has been mediocre in his first two starts, bolstering a 3.60 ERA with a WHIP (walks/hits per inning pitched) of 1.30. The value for this no-run first inning is very solid at -110, so let's ride with these two pitchers to get six quick outs and cash this bet out!

Bet #3: St. Louis Cardinals ML (+105)

"#THATSAWINNER" - @ St. Louis Cardinals

Last night, the St. Louis Cardinals dominated the Miami Marlins to the tune of a 5-1 victory. Tonight, these teams meet again in the second game of their three-game series.

The Cardinals will have Miles Mikolas on the mound tonight, who has had a solid start to his 2022 MLB season. Mikolas holds a 2.61 ERA thus far, holding both the Brewers and the Pirates to two runs or less. The Marlins will trot out Sandy Alcantara to face this dangerous Cardinals lineup. Alcantara has given up two runs in each of his starts so far; but has struggled with his command, leading to seven free passes compared to nine strikeouts, which is not ideal for a starting pitcher. The most surprising thing about this game's odds is the fact that the Cardinals are being placed as underdogs. In four games this year as an underdog, the Cardinals have a 3-1 record. With the Cardinals holding the advantage on both sides of the ball today, there is no reason why they should be underdogs. Let's take the Cards at plus money!

