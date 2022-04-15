The Miami Marlins were close to signing Nick Castellanos until Derek Jeter called it quits

Nick Castellanos says he thought he would sign with the Marlins until Derek Jeter left out of the blue.

Nick Castellanos, who signed with the Philadelphia Phillies late in Spring Training, disclosed on Thursday that the Miami Marlins chased him aggressively after the lockout ended; however, things appeared to change swiftly once the club's CEO, Derek Jeter, abruptly quit on March 11.

Currently, Nick Castellanos is on a five-year, $100 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. He has already won over the fans in various ways, including hitting monster home runs.

The departure of Derek Jeter, a former New York Yankees legend, from Miami sent shockwaves across baseball. In February, he resigned as CEO of the Miami Marlins, citing a vision for the company's future that no longer seemed to be shared inside the organization.

Why did Marlins back off Castellanos after Derek Jeter's departure?

Derek Jeter expected the Miami Marlins would prioritize spending more on salaries. Meanwhile, Bruce Sherman, the company's majority owner, was opposed to it.

In the abbreviated 2020 season, the Marlins were a postseason club, however briefly, and might have capitalized on that momentum during the previous two seasons. Instead, they've maintained minimal payrolls and are coming off a 95-loss campaign in 2021. It's easy to see why Jeter, who won five World Series with the Yankees in the 1990s, was fed up with the Marlins' refusal to invest in players.

Castellanos, a native of neighboring Hialeah, Florida, inked a five-year, $100 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies just a week after Jeter departed.

Although Castellanos is unlikely to be the sole cause for Jeter's departure, the timing fits the theory.

Nick Castellanos career highlights

Castellanos was drafted out of high school by the Detroit Tigers in 2010, and he quickly proved himself as one of baseball's best prospects.

Castellanos was awarded the Most Valuable Player award in the 2012 All-Star Futures Game.

On September 1, 2013, he made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers.

Castellanos was traded to the Chicago Cubs by the Tigers in 2019. He signed a four-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds before the 2020 season.

Right-handed power hitter Nick Castellanos, who turned 30 in March, is coming off a strong 2021 season with the Reds. Nick was named to the All-Star Game in 2021, won the Silver Slugger award, and was chosen to the All-MLB Second Team.

He signed a five-year deal after opting out of his contract with the Reds at the end of the 2021 season.

