Auburn vs Penn NCAA Baseball Regionals 2023: Venue, start time, and TV details

The Auburn Regional, scheduled from June 2 to 5 at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama, will feature an intense competition among four college baseball teams.

Auburn University will serve as the host for the tournament, welcoming Penn, Samford, and Southern Mississippi as they vie for a spot in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

As the 13th seed in the NCAA, the hosts, Auburn Tigers, have the advantage going into the Auburn Regional tournament and are expected to progress beyond the qualification round.

The opening game of the double-elimination tournament will see the top-seeded Auburn Tigers facing off against the fourth-seeded Penn.

What to know about the venue, start time, and TV details of the Auburn vs Penn NCAA Regionals

Auburn's baseball team (34-21-1) is set to kick off its 24th NCAA Tournament appearance by facing Penn (32-14) on Friday at 7 P.M. ET at Plainsman Park.

The upcoming game on Friday will be aired on the Auburn Sports Network, providing coverage that can be accessed locally on 93.9 FM. Additionally, for online streamers, the game will be available for streaming on the digital platform ESPN+.

The Auburn Tigers compete in NCAA Division I college baseball. Like many other athletic teams at Auburn, the baseball team is part of the Western division of the Southeastern Conference.

They play their home games at Plainsman Park, situated on the university campus, under the guidance of head coach Butch Thompson.

Throughout the history of the NCAA Division I baseball tournament, the Tigers have earned a notable record, having participated in the tournament 22 times and securing a spot in the College World Series on six occasions.

After an absence of almost three decades, Penn Quakers has returned to the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, marking a significant milestone for the team.

In their previous NCAA Baseball Championship appearance in 1995, Penn had a matchup against Auburn. Unfortunately, the Quakers were defeated by both Auburn and Indiana State in the regional games. Overall, Penn has made six regional appearances in its program's history, in 1975, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1995, and 2023.

