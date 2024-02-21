"The best one out of all of us": 4x NBA champ Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef, gives his verdict on the best hooper in the family

With a legacy as big as that of NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal, it's no surprise that his children have inherited his extraordinary talent for professional sports. Standing tall at 7-foot-1, the four-time NBA champion left a permanent mark in basketball history as one of the most dominant players ever.

Now, his children are following in his footsteps. Shaq's oldest son, Shareef O'Neal, aims to make his mark in the G-League, while his daughter, Me'Arah, is emerging as a big star in women's basketball.

Recently, Shareef O'Neal was about the best one in the family who wins when the family battles. His verdict might surprise some. Shareef said that his younger sister, Me'Arah, is the most skilled and talented O'Neal. He praised her exceptional talent on the court and highlighted her dedication to the game as well.

He said:

"My sister Me’Arah. Mcdonald's All-American going to the University of Florida. I've always said this my whole life that she was the best one out of all of us. You ask my dad, he's going to say the same thing that Me'Arah is the most skilled and talented O'Neal."

He further added:

"The thing about her when she was younger, she never wanted to play with her age group. She wanted to play against me and my friends. She's like, 'When y'all go play basketball, let me know.'"

Impressive journey of talented O'Neal siblings

Grand Opening Of Shaquille's At L.A. Live

Me'Arah O'Neal's journey in basketball has been impressive. She has impressive stats and accolades to her name. She is now a senior in high school at Episcopal High School in Houston, Texas.

The 6-foot-4 prospect has been growing remarkably and can dunk. She already had offers from Division 1 schools like UCLA and Florida for her collegiate basketball journey.

in November of last year, she verbally committed to join the University of Florida.

Meanwhile, Shareef O'Neal has also shown promise on the court with decent performances in the G-League. He has an average of 5.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in the 2022-23 season.

The family dynamic of the O'Neal family plays a crucial role in shaping their basketball careers. Shareef once said:

"I feel like being the son of an athlete of his caliber made me grow up a lot faster. I got to see things most young kids wouldn’t see."

Shaq's influence has undoubtedly fueled their passion for sports and propelled his kids toward success on the court.

