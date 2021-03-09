2021 Big Ten Tournament - Prediction & preview | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 2021 Big Ten Tournament is approaching as the regular season comes to a close. Teams will have one last chance to make some noise before the March Madness Tournament. The Big Ten is one of the most competitive conferences in college basketball, boasting four teams ranked in the top ten and a fifth ranked team at number 20. The Michigan Wolverines took the regular-season crown, carrying an impressive 19-3 overall record into the tournament.

The 4th-ranked Michigan Wolverines have won two of the last three Big Ten Tournaments, coming in as this year's favorite once again. The Illinois Fighting Illini will present the top contender, recently blowing out the Wolverines on the road.

Previews and predictions for 2021 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament

Illinois Fighting Illini finished a half-game back of first place in the Big Ten

The opening round of the tournament will begin on March 10th, with 14 teams coming to battle at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The tournament is in a single-elimination format, putting pressure on each team to bring their best basketball from the jump.

The 2020-21 NCAA men's basketball season has featured some wild upsets, many of which came out of the Big Ten. With so much talent among these Big Ten schools, the conference tournament should be packed with entertainment.

Here's how the opening two rounds of the Big Ten Tournament shape up:

( Ranking numbers are tournament seeding for each team)

2021 Big Ten Tournament - First Round

Advertisement

Big Ten Basketball Tournament - Championship

Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 - Indianapolis, Indiana

Game 1: (12) Northwestern vs. (13) Minnesota - 6:30 PM ET

Game 2: (11) Penn State vs. (14) Nebraska - 9:00 PM ET

2021 Big Ten Tournament - Second Round

Thursday, March 11th, 2021 - Indianapolis, Indiana

Game 3: (8) Maryland vs. (9) Michigan State - 11:30 AM ET

Game 4: (5) Ohio State vs. Game 1 winner - 2:00 PM ET

Game 5: (7) Rutgers vs. (10) Indiana - 6:30 PM ET

Game 6: (6) Wisconsin vs. Game 2 winner - 9:00 PM ET

2021 Big Ten Tournament - Quarterfinals

Friday, March 12th, 2021 - Indianapolis Indiana

Game 7: (1) Michigan vs. Game 3 winner - 11:30 AM ET

Game 8: (4) Purdue vs. Game 4 winner - 2:00 PM ET

Game 9: (2) Illinois vs. Game 5 winner - 6:30 PM ET

Advertisement

Game 10: (3) Iowa vs. Game 6 winner - 9:00 PM ET

_________________________________________________________________

2021 Big Ten Tournament prediction

The talented teams of the Big Ten are full of big-time playmakers, many of whom are projected to be selected in this year's NBA Draft. Although the Michigan Wolverines took the regular-season title, a single-elimination format can catch any team on an off day.

Ayo Dosumnu will return to the Illinois Fighting Illini after missing time due to facial injuries, making them a very dangerous group in this race. Overall, the Fighting Illini look to be the most complete roster, but this tournament is notorious for drama.

Where to watch 2021 Big Ten Tournament?

All opening-round matches and quarterfinal games will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.