2021 SEC Tournament - Prediction & Preview | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 2021 SEC Tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 10th, with the Alabama Crimson Tide entering as the top-seeded team.

The tournament will follow a single-elimination format, featuring all 13 members of the Southeastern Conference. The last SEC title winner to win the March Madness tournament was the 2012 Kentucky Wildcats.

The Alabama Crimson Tide finished with an impressive 2.5 game lead in the conference standings, making them the favorites to win the SEC tournament. However, the Arkansas Razorbacks are arguably the hottest team, having won eight straight games before closing the regular season.

Previews and predictions for 2021 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament

The Arkansas Razorbacks finished in second place with a 13-4 conference record

The Auburn Tigers, who are the defending SEC tournament champions, will not participate in this tournament after finishing in 11th place this season.

The Tigers self-imposed a postseason ban on their program due to an NCAA recruitment investigation, leaving with just one game left in the first round of the SEC tournament.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have not won the SEC tournament since 1991 but should have some confidence courtesy of their impressive 16-2 conference record. The Tennessee Volunteers could be the biggest sleeper in this tournament at the fourth seed, finishing with a 17-7 overall record.

Here are the opening rounds and quarterfinal matchups of the 2021 SEC Tournament:

(Ranking numbers are tournament seeding for each team)

2021 SEC Tournament - First Round

Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 - Nashville, Tennessee

Game 1: (12) Vanderbilt vs. (13) Texas A&M - 7:00 PM ET

2021 SEC Tournament - Second Round

Thursday, March 11th, 2021 - Nashville, Tennessee

Game 2: (8) Kentucky vs. (9) Mississippi State - 12:00 PM ET

Game 3: (5) Florida vs. Game 1 winner - 2:00 PM ET

Game 4: (7) Missouri vs. (10) Georgia - 7:00 PM ET

Game 5: (6) Ole Miss vs. (11) South Carolina - 9:00 PM ET

2021 SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

Game 6: (1) Alabama vs. Game 2 winner - 12:00 PM ET - ESPN

Game 7: (4) Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner - 2:00 PM ET - ESPN

Game 8: (2) Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner - 7:00 PM ET

Game 9: (3) LSU vs. Game 5 winner - 9:00 PM ET

2021 SEC Tournament Prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats have won the most SEC tournament titles with 31, but this season should have a different result. The Alabama Crimson Tide are the pre-tournament favorites, but there are many teams that could get hot at the right time. The Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers are not to be overlooked as they have outstanding coaching and many dangerous shooters.

With the Arkansas Razorbacks' recent success, I would consider them the most dangerous team in this tournament. Nonetheless, the Alabama Crimson Tide will have a path of minimal resistance and will be playing to win their first SEC title in 30 years.

Where to watch 2021 SEC Tournament

All opening-round matches and quarter-final games (except games six and seven) will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.