Alabama Crimson Tide vs LSU Tigers Prediction & Match Preview - March 14, 2021 | SEC Men's Basketball Tournament

The top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide stayed strong on Saturday, outlasting a very talented Tennessee Volunteers team to advance to the SEC Tournament Finals. The Crimson Tide will take on the 3rd-seeded LSU Tigers, who have won four straight entering this matchup.

Neither team has won an SEC championship in over 30 years, setting the stakes very high for Sunday's title game before March Madness begins.

Match Details

Fixture: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. LSU Tigers - SEC Championship

Date & Time: Sunday, March 14th, 2021, 1 PM ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

Alabama Crimson Tide Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide guards #5 Jaden Shackelford and #23 John Petty Jr

Following a masterful five-point victory over the Tennessee Volunteers, the Alabama Crimson Tide have put themselves one win away from glory. The Crimson Tide secured their 23rd victory of the season on Saturday, but it all comes down to one game against their conference rival, the LSU Tigers.

Alabama's offense had a few standouts in the semi-final victory, but none more so than Jahvon Quinerly, who erupted for 19 points off the bench. The Crimson Tide were excellent on defense, holding Tennessee well below their scoring average and controlling the pace of the game.

Key Player - Jaden Shackelford

After falling ice cold during the semi-final, Alabama Crimson Tide star Jaden Shackelford will need to regroup before the title match. The 6'3" sophomore finished with just two points and one assist on 25% shooting, luckily being picked up by his teammates for a victory.

Really impressive quick decision from Jaden Shackelford on the catch

Shackelford is averaging 14.4 points per game this season, leading the Alabama Crimson Tide offense, but he cannot afford another off day. The LSU Tigers are going to apply quite a bit of offensive pressure, leaving the burden on Jaden Shackelford and the Crimson Tide to keep pace.

Alabama Crimson Tide Predicted Lineup

G John Petty Jr., G Jaden Shackelford, F Jordan Bruner, F Herbert Jones, G Keon Ellis

LSU Tigers Preview

The LSU Tigers have not won an SEC Championship since 1980

The LSU Tigers had a brilliant performance on Saturday, effectively stopping the red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks in their tracks and cruising to a seven-point victory. The Tigers are averaging an incredible 82.4 points per game this season, and they have put their offense on full display during the SEC Tournament.

LSU shot a ridiculous 47% from three-point range in their semi-final victory, relying on their sharpshooters and reaping the rewards. With just one game between them and their first SEC title in 41 years, the LSU Tigers will certainly have their work cut out for them against a talented Alabama Crimson Tide team.

Key Player - Cameron Thomas

With 21 points in LSU's victory over Arkansas, freshman Cameron Thomas will have his name called once again on Sunday. Thomas was dangerous from beyond, knocking down four of six from three and carving up the Razorback defense.

Cameron Thomas is having a special freshman season for LSU 🔥😤



The guard had his tenth straight game with 20+ points today @24_camthomas @LSUBasketball pic.twitter.com/5Dip0YyIxt — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 6, 2021

The 6'4" guard has led the LSU Tigers' scoring effort all season, averaging 22.9 points per game on 41% shooting. Thomas will be matched up with Alabama star Jaden Shackelford, making this duel a huge factor in the SEC title match.

LSU Tigers Predicted Lineup

F Darius Days, F Trendon Watford, G Aundre Hyatt, G Javonte Smart, G Cameron Thomas

Alabama vs LSU Prediction

The Alabama Crimson Tide have taken care of business thus far, outscoring their opponents 158-116 through their first two tournament games. Alabama will hope for better team shooting in this final, but their defense should keep them in the game regardless.

With an impressive victory over Arkansas in the semi-finals, the LSU Tigers earned their way to this title match and should prove a worthy adversary. LSU is sure to present a tough defense of their own, but the advantage will go to the top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide to win the SEC title.

Where to watch Alabama vs LSU

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.