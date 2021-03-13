Alabama Crimson Tide vs Tennessee Volunteers Prediction & Match Preview - March 13, 2021 | SEC Men's Basketball Tournament

The Alabama Crimson Tide are going to take on the 4th-seeded Tennessee Volunteers for a chance to finally claim the coveted SEC title. The top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide kept rolling with a blowout victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal.

The Volunteers handled a tough Florida Gators team to reach the semifinals, taking an impressive 12-point victory on Friday morning. With both of these teams already solidified into the March Madness tournament, all their focus will be on the battle for the SEC.

Match Details

Fixture: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Tennessee Volunteers - SEC Men's Basketball Tournament

Date & Time: Saturday, March 13th, 2021, 1 PM ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

Alabama Crimson Tide Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide forward #1 Herbert Jones

The Alabama Crimson Tide sealed their 22nd victory of the season with a 37-point blowout of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday morning. The Crimson Tide defense allowed just 48 points, marking their best defensive performance of the year.

The Crimson Tide will need the same output from their defenders on Saturday, however, as they prepare for a much more dangerous Tennessee squad. With the way Alabama is controlling the game on both sides of the ball, they should be very confident for this semifinal matchup.

Key Player - Jaden Shackelford

In a game where the Alabama offense had nine players with five or more points, Jaden Shackelford still led the way with 13 points on 50% shooting from deep. The sophomore guard has been atop the Crimson Tide's stat sheet all season, but his contributions go deeper than numbers.

Jaden Shackelford paced Alabama with 27 points in a win over Vanderbilt today @jayunooo @AlabamaMBB pic.twitter.com/HH9HQ5kXrN — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 20, 2021

Shackelford provides an outstanding presence on the floor, drawing in defenders and creating space for his teammates to work. With his biggest game upcoming, Jaden Shackelford will need to channel the same confidence and play for a trip to the championship.

Alabama Crimson Tide Predicted Lineup

F John Petty Jr., F Jaden Shackelford, G Joshua Primo, G Herbert Jones, G Alex Reese

Tennessee Volunteers Preview

Tennessee Volunteers guard #25 Santiago Vescovi

The Tennessee Volunteers have quietly made their way to the semifinals, outscoring a strong Florida offense along the way. The Volunteers averaged an impressive 73 points per game during the regular season, but that figure will likely not suffice against the sharpshooters of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Volunteers have made a living off of defense, however, limiting their opponents to a mere 62.7 points per game thus far. If Tennessee is able to minimize the production of Alabama's stars, they could sneak their way into the championship game.

Key Player - Keon Johnson

Tennessee Volunteers guard Keon Johnson was a force on both ends of the floor in his team's quarterfinal victory. The 6'5" guard finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists, showcasing all aspects of his game in the victory.

Holy Keon Johnson. THAT is a dunk. pic.twitter.com/Q6JI22Ye2F — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) February 11, 2021

The high-flying freshman has made highlight reels for his impressive dunking ability, but Johnson can shoot with great success as well. As the Volunteers prepare for an upset, they will be counting on a big night from Keon Johnson to lead the way.

Tennessee Volunteers Predicted Lineup

F John Fulkerson, F Yves Pons, G Jaden Springer, G Keon Johnson, G Santiago Vescoti

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction

The defense of the Tennessee Volunteers will be the biggest factor in this matchup. The Alabama Crimson Tide are going to get to the basket, but if Tennessee is able to contest shots and control the boards, they could fight out a victory.

The Crimson Tide have many weapons offensively and will hope for production out of each one as they eye down the SEC title game. The advantage will go to the Alabama Crimson Tide as the top seed, but this matchup is as even as they come.

Where to watch Alabama vs Tennessee

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.