The All-Time Duke Blue Devils Starting 5

The Duke Blue Devils' basketball program boasts one of the greatest dynasties in the history of college basketball. Very few organizations, college or professional, have developed a winning culture the way Duke Basketball has been able to. With 43 tournament appearances, 16 Final Fours and 5 National Championships, the list of Duke stars can go for days. Of all the Duke greats, what is the best lineup you can create of players to wear a Blue Devils uniform?

Duke Blue Devils All-time Starting 5

PG Johnny Dawkins

Behind #CoachK himself #UCF coach Johnny Dawkins is the man most responsible for building the #Duke dynasty, but today he tries to take it down. My column on #UCFvsDuke: https://t.co/1DYzTdK9pw pic.twitter.com/ewOq6irGFT — Mike Bianchi (@BianchiWrites) March 24, 2019

Johnny Dawkins is credited with helping put Duke basketball on the map, helping end an eight-year Final Four drought. Dawkins helped lead the Blue Devils to a National Championship appearance but fell short to the Louisville Cardinals. Dawkins is scattered across the Duke all-time leaderboards and will be remembered as a Duke legend forever.

Johnny Dawkins Career Stats (Duke)-

4 Seasons (1982-86)

Games Started: 133 Minutes Played: 4,749

FG%: 51%

Points: 2,556 (2nd all-time)

Assists: 555 (6th all-time)

National Championships: 0

SG J.J. Redick

Boston College Eagles v Duke Blue Devils

J.J. Redick put together an incredible career at Duke, and sits atop the all-time Duke scoring leaderboard. Redick made a name for himself at Duke with his fantastic shooting ability and shifty dribbling skills. While Redick's team did not win a National Championship, he certainly made enough of an impact to be considered one of the best in Duke history.

J.J. Redick Career Stats (Duke)-

4 Seasons (2002-06)

Games Started: 134 Minutes Played: 4,732

FG%: 43%

Points: 2,769 (first all-time)

Assists: 306

National Championships: 0

SF Grant Hill

Duke's Grant Hill dunking on Tim Duncan at Wake Forest #TBT pic.twitter.com/aR6Nz9JC5T — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 8, 2016

Just as he was during his NBA career, Grant Hill was a jack-of-all-trades during his four years in Durham. He ranks in the top 10 in program history in assists, blocks and steals, while also being a two-time All-American and the 1994 ACC Player of the Year. Hill was also the quarterback on "The Shot" in which Christian Laettner caught a 79-foot pass before making a turnaround, game-winning jumpshot to send Duke to the 1992 Final Four.

Grant Hill Career Stats (Duke)-

4 Seasons (1990-94)

Games Started: 115 Minutes Played: 3,922

FG%: 53%

Points: 1,924

Assists: 461

National Championships: 2

PF Zion Williamson

UCF v Duke

While Zion Williamson only spent one year as a Duke Blue Devil, his impact at Duke was felt across the world. Zion became a household name almost overnight, partly because of his intense on-court energy, but mostly because of his incredible athletic ability. Zion could outrun and certainly out-jump anyone on the court, and his dominant presence was felt every time he played. If Zion had stayed at Duke all four years, he was on pace to break just about every school record to date.

Zion Williamson Career Stats (Duke)-

1 Season (2018-19)

Games Started: 33 Minutes Played: 990

FG%: 68%

Points: 746

Assists: 68

Rebounds: 293

National Championships: 0

C Christian Laettner

Christian Laettner hitting "The Shot" is still one of the most iconic moments in NCAA history 😱



(via @marchmadness)pic.twitter.com/pVlcCjGJ15 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2020

Perhaps the most polarizing figure in college basketball history, Christian Laettner became a global sensation with his on-court dominance and flashy confidence. Laettner was one of the most clutch players of his generation, and hit many game-winning shots in big games. With two National Championships, Christian Laettner proved he knows how to win. Critics will say what they want, but when the game was on the line, Duke wanted the ball in Laettner's hands.

Christain Laettner Career Stats (Duke)-

4 Seasons (1988-92)

Games Started: 128 Minutes Played: 4,048

FG%: 57%

Points: 2,460 (3rd all-time)

Assists: 273

National Championships: 2