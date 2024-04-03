Angel Reese vs Cameron Brink: Which NCAA star should go #2 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft?

With this year's March Madness officially in the books, LSU Tigers' Angel Reese and Cameron Brink of Stanford Cardinal are two of the most sought-after talents in the upcoming 2024 WNBA draft.

Stanford's journey ended in the Sweet 16 after losing to NC State. On the other hand, LSU fell to Final Four-bound Iowa in the Elite Eight in a rematch from last year's national championship.

Expectations are definitely high for both Reese and Brink as they enter the WNBA draft in April. Choosing between two of the best forwards in the NCAA could be a daunting task for the LA Sparks, who holds the No. 2 overall pick.

If stats are the basis, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink have produced similar numbers in their careers.

Angel Reese's 2023-2024 season stats:

POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS FG% 18.6 13.4 2.3 47.1

Cameron Brink's 2023-2014 season stats:

POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS FG% 17.4 11.9 2.8 51.1

Angel Reese as potential No. 2 pick

At 6-foot-3, Angel Reese's versatility could be what the LA Sparks need. For her size, she plays more like a point guard than a small forward. Reese has great handles and a knack for passing the ball. She's an excellent rebounder and a superb lockdown defender.

Reese is also an explosive scorer, especially in the paint. The only thing missing from her game is the ability to shoot 3-pointers, which is needed in the ever-evolving global women's hoops league like the WNBA.

The Randallstown, Maryland native could be a valuable addition for the Sparks should they select her as their No. 2 pick in the WNBA draft.

The LA Sparks may also have their eye on Cameron Brink

Stanford's finest, Cameron Brink, is more of a traditional power forward. Aside from being a reliable scorer and rebounder, her defensive prowess in the paint is pretty much her calling card. For her 6-foot-4 frame, she also likes dropping dimes to her teammates.

Albeit the lack of perimeter shooting in her arsenal, the 3-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year could potentially be the missing piece for the LA Sparks.

A glimmer of hope for the LA Sparks in the 2024 WNBA draft

2016 was the last time the LA Sparks won a championship. Since then, they have struggled to find their way back in contention for the elusive WNBA crown. It's now up to head coach Curt Miller to bring back the glory days of the Sparks.

With the upcoming WNBA draft just a few days away, coach Miller has the challenging task of choosing between Angel Reese and Cameron Brink.

Reese and Brink are indeed strong candidates to be selected at No. 2. Either way, one of them could be the spark LA needs.