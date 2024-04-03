Making the case for and against Angel Reese declaring for 2024 WNBA Draft

Angel Reese has until Wednesday night to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft. The LSU Tigers star has two options: turn pro or return for her fifth year of eligibility. She has won it all for LSU although the loss to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Monday stings.

In an emotional postgame press conference after LSU's 94-87 defeat to Iowa, reporters asked Reese about her future plans. She didn't reveal a lot since she had a couple of days to think.

"I'll make a decision when I'm ready," Reese said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reese is eligible to return for her fifth year at LSU. She averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game during her senior season.

Why should Angel Reese declare for the WNBA draft?

According to the several mock drafts, Angel Reese is a first round pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. Reese has won it all at the collegiate level and it's time to take it to the next level and turn pro. She has the star power needed to help the league increase its popularity.

Reese might have a lot of critics, but she also has plenty of supporters. She can prove them all wrong by going to the WNBA and playing against the best players in the world. She's already great defensively and her rebounding is on another level.

Another pivotal reason for Reese to join the WNBA is the potential moneymaker of her "rivalry" with Caitlin Clark. The two have had their battles in the NCAA tournament and it could be worth watching if they're both in the league. Clark is expected to be the first overall pick in this year's draft.

Why should Angel Reese not declare for the WNBA draft?

While there are plenty of positives for Angel Reese to declare for the WNBA draft, there are also a few reasons why coming back to play another year at LSU is a good choice.

Reese could be earning more with her NIL deals than her WNBA salary although endorsements might be more if she turns pro.

Another good reason to return to LSU is for Reese to improve her efficiency and shot-making. She's already a good rebounder and defender, which will translate well to the WNBA. However, she has had bag nights on the offensive end and it might need more polishing.

In the loss to Iowa, Reese had 17 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks. Impressive stat line, but she also went 7-for-21 from the field and 3-for-8 from the free throw line.

