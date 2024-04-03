Jason Whitlock already puts Iowa guard in GOAT debate following 41-pt thriller vs LSU

Jason Whitlock heaped a ton of praise on Caitlin Clark for her performance against the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight of the 2024 Women's March Madness.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to a 94-87 win, backed by her game-high 41 points. It was an incredible performance from the guard, who also added 12 assists. Following the game, sports analyst Jason Whitlock put Clark, who has a $3.1 million NIL valuation, according to ON3, in the GOAT debate.

Expand Tweet

"What she did was what Magic Johnson did in Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals. That's the comparison. Magic Johnson, ball in his hand, control the game from all five positions, playmaking, shot-making, rebounding, the whole nine, Magic did it...(0:41 seconds)

"You talking about on the biggest stage, she can top it perhaps, if they get to the national championship game against South Carolina and she drops a 40-burger on South Carolina and they upset them, maybe she can top this performance. Butt this performance will go down in the pantheon of great performances in basketball history."

It was no doubt a special performance from Caitlin Clark, who dominated the game from start to finish.

As Whitlock says, it wasn't just her ability to score but her passing and ability to make her teammates better, which is why Whitlock said that it was one of the greatest performances ever.

Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey praise Caitlin Clark despite the loss

Following the LSU Tigers' loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, Angel Reese had an embrace with Caitlin Clark.

The two are among the best college basketball players in the nation, and Reese said that she just told Clark to continue to be great.

"She just told me, ‘Continue to be a great player,’" Reese said, via FoxNews. "And I told her, ‘Continue to be a great player as well, and keep elevating the game, and go win it.’"

Kim Mulkey, the coach of the LSU Tigers, also embraced Clark after the game and had high praise for the guard:

"What did I say to her? I said, 'I sure am glad you're leaving. I said, Girl you’re something else. Never seen anything like it."

With Clark leading Iowa to the Final Four, the Hawkeyes will return to the court on Friday against UConn. Iowa is a 2.5 point favorite to beat the Huskies. If they win, they will play the winner of South Carolina vs. NC State in the national championship game.

Poll : Do you think Caitlin Clark will Iowa to the national championship? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion