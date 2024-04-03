LA Sparks' Lexie Brown makes her pick for the better player between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers ahead of Iowa vs. UConn Final Four game

On Friday night, Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes will clash with Paige Bueckers' UConn Huskies in the Final Four semifinal game. That would pit the potential No. 1 and No. 2 picks of the 2024 WNBA Draft against one another, in a game that will decide who advances for a chance to win the national title.

Expand Tweet

LA Sparks' Lexie Brown decided to chime into this debate, answering who she believes to be the better player out of the two standouts. She was directly asked who she thinks is the better player, to which she answered:

"I think Paige is..."

She also touched on some points about the upcoming WNBA Draft, and why she thinks selecting Caitlin Clark might be the best idea for the Indiana Fever. She pointed out that the WNBA franchise already has Kelsey Mitchell on its roster, with Mitchell being the third-overall scorer in the list of NCAA all-time scorers. She pondered the question, would adding the overall leader help them that much?

On the other hand, she did state that given Caitlin Clark's current level of brand recognition, at the moment she would lean towards selecting her, if only for the potential business opportunities she could bring to the table.

Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark led their schools to victory

Both Bueckers and Clark were essential to their team's successes in the Elite Eight. Caitlin Clark managed to exorcise old demons, winning a rematch of the 2023 national title game against LSU. The Iowa star scored 41 points and recorded 7 rebounds and 12 assists. Iowa won 94-87.

For her part, Paige Bueckers scored 28 points, with 10 rebounds and six assists in the Huskies 80-73 victory over the USC Trojans. Here's what Trojans' head coach Lindsay Gottlieb had to say about her after the game:

"I don’t know Paige personally, but to see that kid be out for two years and come back and do this… the movement. (Geno’s) always done a phenomenal job, with all his great players, they’re on the move a lot, that’s a critical piece of it. And she’s got everything in her arsenal: She can shoot it, pass, she’s very fluid in transition … she’s a tough shot-maker."

Who do you have on Friday? Paige or Caitlin?

Poll : Who will win? Caitlin Clark Paige Bueckers 0 votes View Discussion