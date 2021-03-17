Appalachian State Mountaineers vs Norfolk State Spartans Prediction & Match Preview - March 18, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Appalachian State Mountaineers are just one game away from earning a spot in the NCAA National Tournament. The Mountaineers have not been part of March Madness since 2000, but the Norfolk State Spartans will be hoping to extend that drought even further.

This matchup will determine the 16th seed in the Western region, who will play against the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first round.

Match Details

Fixture: Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Norfolk State Spartans - March Madness 2021: First Four

Date & Time: Thursday, March 18th, 2021, 8:40 PM ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

Appalachian State Mountaineers Preview

Appalachian State finished with a 17-11 overall record

After a miraculous run in the Sun Belt Tournament, the Appalachian State Mountaineers stole a bid for the play-in game against Norfolk State. The Mountaineers finished in fourth place in the Sun Belt, accumulating an unimpressive 7-8 conference record.

Having said that, the Mountaineers are currently on a great run of form and carry a four-game winning streak into Thursday's matchup. Appalachian State can sneak their way past Norfolk State into the first round, but their chances of making it past Gonzaga are slim to none.

Key Player - Adrian Delph

Appalachian State's leading scorer and Sun Belt Tournament MVP Adrian Delph will hope to maintain the hot hand against Norfolk State.

Delph averaged 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds this season, shooting just over 40% from the field.

Congrats to our guy Adrian Delph on being named 3rd team all Sun Belt.

As Appalachian State tries to extend its wild ride to the National Tournament, Adrian Delph could be a huge factor on both ends of the floor.

Delph will match up with Norfolk State star Devante Carter in a battle that could be a difference-maker in the game.

Appalachian State Mountaineers Predicted Lineup

F RJ Duhart, G Donovan Gregory, G Justin Forrest, G Adrian Delph, G Michael Almonacy

Norfolk State Spartans Preview

The Norfolk State Spartans carry a 16-7 overall record into this meeting

The Norfolk State Spartans took the regular-season title in the MEAC conference. The MEAC title earned the Spartans the opportunity to fight in this play-in match, but they will need a great game against Appalachian State to reach the first round of March Madness.

Norfolk State has averaged just over 75 points per game this season, shooting an impressive 37% from three as a team. The Spartans should give the Mountaineers a great fight but would also struggle to compete with Gonzaga in the Round of 64.

Key Player - Devante Carter

Norfolk State guard Devante Carter has been putting up career numbers this season. The 6'3" senior is averaging a team-leading 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists per game.







for the @NSU_BBALL duo of Devante Carter and Joe Bryant Jr. for earning @MEACSports honors this year!





In this win-or-go-home scenario, Devante Carter will need to provide the spark for his Spartans.

If Carter is able to outduel and minimize the production of Appalachian State guard Adrian Delph, Norfolk State could live to fight another day.

Norfolk State Spartans Predicted Lineup

F J.J. Matthews, G Kyonze Chavis, G Devante Carter, G Joe Bryant Jr., G Kashaun Hicks

Appalachian State vs Norfolk State Prediction

The Appalachian State Mountaineers will hope to keep their wild ride going with a win in this play-in game. The Mountaineers finished with a similar overall record as Norfolk State, but their strength of schedule should leave them better prepared for this battle.

The Norfolk State Spartans will bring some offense of their own, but the Appalachian State Mountaineers should have the edge and advance to the first round of March Madness.

Where to watch Appalachian State vs Norfolk State

The game will be broadcast live on truTV.