Arkansas Razorbacks vs Baylor Bears Prediction & Match Preview - March 29, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Baylor Bears, representing the top seed in March Madness' southern region, knocked out Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2012.

The Bears will now take on the third-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks for a shot at the coveted Final Four. Meanwhile, Arkansas escaped with a two-point victory over 15th-seeded Oral Roberts in one of the most exciting games of the tournament on Saturday.

Match Details

Fixture: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Baylor Bears - March Madness 2021: Elite Eight

Date & Time: Monday, March 29th, 2021, 9:57 PM ET.

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Arkansas Razorbacks Preview

Arkansas Razorbacks celebrate their Sweet Sixteen victory over Oral Roberts.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have survived back-to-back close calls to advance to their first Elite Eight since 1995.

After their nail-biting victory over Oral Roberts in the last round, the Razorbacks have won two straight games in which their opponent had a chance to win with the last shot.

The strong defense of the Arkansas Razorbacks prevailed on both occasions, though. That has given them a shot at their seventh Final Four appearance in school history.

Head coach Eric Musselman has led his team further than anyone expected, but they could have their biggest test yet against the mighty Baylor Bears.

Key Player - Jalen Tate

With his team's season in the balance, Jalen Tate stepped up in the clutch to deliver a dazzling performance in the Sweet Sixteen.

The Arkansas Razorbacks' senior guard finished with a team-high 22 points on 52% shooting, providing a spark when his team needed it the most.

While Moses Moody is the Razorbacks' top scorer, Jalen Tate's contributions cannot be understated.

Taking over a leadership role during the March Madness tournament, Tate, with his experience, will be incredibly valuable as the Arkansas Razorbacks eye the title.

Arkansas Razorbacks Predicted Lineup

F Jalen Tate, F Justin Smith, F Connor Vanover, G JD Notae, G Moses Moody.

Baylor Bears Preview

The Baylor Bears celebrate a Sweet Sixteen victory.

The Baylor Bears have maintained their status as one of the best teams in college basketball. The Bears bring an incredible 25-2 overall record into this matchup, reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in nine years.

Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew, currently in his 18th season, has built a true title contender this year. If Baylor are able to execute their high-powered offense on Monday, they will have a huge advantage over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Key Player - Jared Butler

Following a rough night of shooting against Villanova, Jared Butler will need to find his rhythm quickly if the Baylor Bears are going to reach the Final Four.

Butler finished with just nine points on 28% shooting, hitting just one of nine three-point attempts.

The 6' 3" junior leads the Bears with 16.6 points per game, but he cannot afford another off-night.

Jared Butler will likely match up with the Razorbacks' star Moses Moody, which makes his performance vital to the Baylor Bears' success.

Baylor Bears Predicted Lineup

G Mark Vital, F Flo Thamba, G MaCio Teague, G Davion Mitchell, G Jared Butler.

Arkansas vs Baylor Prediction

The Baylor Bears enter this matchup as the heavy favorites, but Arkansas' coaching will certainly keep them in the game.

The Bears have a very strong offense, but their defense will need a big night as well. Moses Moody will hope to carry the load for the Arkansas Razorbacks, making his matchup with Jared Butler key.

Overall, Baylor Bears will have the edge, but a back-and-forth battle could ensue.

Where to watch Arkansas vs Baylor?

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.