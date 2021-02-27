Baylor Bears vs Kansas Jayhawks Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Feb 27

Big 12 leaders Baylor Bears will take on the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday night in a showdown that will feature the nation's top college basketball talents.

In the first meeting between these two conference rivals, the Baylor Bears came out on top with a 77-69 victory.

Bill Self and his Kansas Jayhawks will certainly be tougher opponents this time around. They have won five out of their last six matches and now have the most wins in the conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Baylor Bears vs Kansas Jayhawks - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Saturday, February 27, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

College Basketball Bets Today: Baylor Bears vs Kansas Jayhawks Betting Odds, Lines, and over/under

Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears walks off the court with Jared Butler #12 of the Baylor Bears

The Kansas Jayhawks control the historical record against the Baylor Bears, with 33 wins and seven losses. However, the Bears have won two of the last three matchups.

Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Texas Longhorns 75-72 on Tuesday night, ending their five-game winning streak.

During their winning streak, the Jayhawks were locked in defensively, allowing just 56.4 points a game. That is 10 points lower than their season average (66.4).

The key player for the Kansas Jayhawks is Ochai Agbaji. He is the team's leading scorer, with 13.8 points per game. Against the Baylor Bears earlier this season, he scored 16 points and converted four of his seven three-point attempts.

Baylor Bears

The Baylor Bears looked rusty during their recent 77-72 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones. However, that was expected as it was their first game back from a three-week COVID-19 pause.

The Baylor Bears do essentially everything right. They are in the top ten in both offensive and defensive efficiency, according to Kenpom.com. They also average 123 points per 100 possessions while only allowing 89.9.

The key player for the Baylor Bears is Jared Butler. He is averaging 17.1 points a game on 49.3% shooting. He scored 18 points in his last game against Iowa State after netting just three points in the first half.

Odds:

Baylor Bears: -5 (-110)

Kansas Jayhawks: +5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Baylor Bears: --

Kansas Jayhawks: --

Over/Under:

Over: 142 (-110)

Under: 142 (-110)

Baylor vs Kansas Prediction

The best bet would be to take the Baylor Bears with the Moneyline, but the Kansas Jayhawks at +5. This will be one of the Bears' toughest tests. Coming off a sloppy performance against the Iowa State Cyclones in their last game, it is unlikely that they will win in their usual commanding fashion.

We expect both teams to come out full of energy and to be aggressive offensively. The over would be a smart choice for this game.

