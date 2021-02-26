NBA G League 2020-21: Top 5 players with the most potential

We are two weeks into the NBA G League 2020-21 season, and the play inside the Orlando bubble has already surpassed the excitement that was expected.

For most of the NBA G league's 20-year history, it has been a place where players' careers tend to end, and it was seldom talked about by the media. Now, it is a league where players go to develop into NBA caliber players.

You will find NBA players who are loaned out from the first team to earn more in-game minutes or league-established veterans looking to make one final run with a team. In fact, for the first year ever, players from high school are allowed to enter the NBA G League as a substitute for college basketball.

Here, we examine the top NBA G League players that are expected to be playing in the First Division at this time next year.

NBA G League 2020-21: Best prospects inside the Orlando Bubble

Only 17 NBA franchises chose to participate in the NBA G League season because of the pandemic. However, this has resulted in incredibly competitive rosters compared to years past. Many of these rosters have players who have recently been sent on an assignment from their respective NBA organization.

#1 Kevin Porter Jr.

Averaging 23.7 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds, Kevin Porter Jr. has looked like a man amongst boys in his NBA G League stint.

In his most recent game with the Rio Grande Valley (RGV), he accumulated 27 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, being the first player to record a triple-double down in the NBA G League bubble.

.@Kevinporterjr with the first triple-double of the NBA G-League season: 27 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds, 2 steals. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Iq4NtK9ATB — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) February 25, 2021

The 2019 first-round draft picks were traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this season to the Houston Rockets. He is not in the G league due to his need for basketball development, but more so to help him mature after the numerous personal issues he has suffered in his young professional career.

If Kevin Porter Jr. can stay on the Houston Rockets "reintegration plan," he will definitely be back in the NBA sooner rather than later.

#2 Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the NBA G League Ignite drives to the basket during an NBA G-League game

Jonathan Kuminga is one of the few players that decided to join the NBA G League straight out of high school and surpass the college route altogether.

The 18-year-old is a promising scorer and plays with high energy on both sides of the floor. His 6'8" frame, along with his 6-foot-11 wingspan, gives him a huge upside in his ability to defend both out on the perimeter and inside the paint.

Kuminga is currently listed as the number five pick in ESPN's recent mock draft.

#3 Cassius Winston

Cassius Winston, the former Michigan State point guard, is currently just one of two NBA G league players to have over 100 points, 20 three-pointers and 45 assists.

He’s ☝️ of just ✌️ players in the @nbagleague with 100+ points, 20+ 👌s and 45+ assists!



Check out @cassiuswinston’s top plays from last night’s win 💰 #NextIsNow pic.twitter.com/VNzDtFNRjq — Erie BayHawks (@ErieBayHawks) February 24, 2021

The Washington Wizards drafted Winston in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft. If he can continue his highly efficient play, expect them to bring him back into the mix and have him play a reserve role to Russell Westbrook at the point.

#4 Jalen Green

Jalen Green was a projected NBA lottery pick before even arriving at the Orlando Bubble and for the most part, he has been delivering on those expectations.

Green has incredible athletic ability and is a natural scorer, averaging 16.8 points on 47.4% shooting through his first nine games in the NBA G League.

For him to take the next step in his career, he will need to tighten up his ball-handling ability. Regardless, Jalen Green will be selected in the NBA lottery next season.

#5 Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole was sent down to the NBA G League on assignment from the Golden State Warriors. This was done to help him earn necessary playtime and continue his development instead of being stuck on the bench.

So far, Poole is making the most out of the plan. In his first eight games with the Sant Cruz Warriors, he has averaged 22.4 points and 3.8 assists.

Poole's ability to dictate the pace of play and set up his teammates, while still looking for his own shot, will likely have him back up with the first team by the end of the season.

