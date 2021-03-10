Big 12 Tournament 2021: Bracket, schedule, seeds, live stream for March Madness | NCAA Men's Basketball

Big 12 Tournament action will begin tomorrow in Kansas City, Missouri, as teams fight for the crown in one of college basketball's toughest conferences. The Baylor Bears represent the top seed, but the contenders in this conference are more than prepared to take them down before the March Madness tournament.

The opening round begins on Wednesday, March 10th, with TCU taking on Kansas State and Oklahoma facing Iowa State. The winners of these games will move on to the quarterfinals, just two wins away from a Big 12 Tournament title.

Big 12 Tournament 2021 - Everything you need to know

West Virginia Mountaineers represent the 4th-seed with an 18-8 overall record

The tournament will begin on Wednesday night, with games set to be played each day until the winner is decided. The 2020 Big 12 Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making the last-placed Iowa State Cyclones the defending champions.

While the Cyclones are massive underdogs, they will certainly bring their best basketball to Kansas City, just like every other team in the tournament.

In a conference with seven out of ten teams ranking in the top 25, the winner of the Big 12 Tournament could be the most dangerous team in college basketball.

Big 12 Tournament 2021 - Seeds

The 1st-seed Baylor Bears had an incredible season, losing just once to the Kansas Jayhawks late in the season. The Bears have an outstanding mix of size and speed, presenting a very tough challenge for any defense in the conference.

The 2nd-seed Kansas Jayhawks are notoriously strong in the postseason, but this year has many interesting sleeper picks. Big 12 Player of the Year Cade Cunningham and the Oklahoma State Cowboys come into the tournament as the 5th-seed, opening up against a very strong West Virginia team.

Tournament seeding: 1 Baylor, 2 Kansas, 3 Texas, 4 West Virginia, 5 Oklahoma State, 6 Texas Tech, 7 Oklahoma, 8 TCU, 9 Kansas State, 10 Iowa State

Big 12 Tournament 2021 - Bracket

Complete 2021 Big 12 Tournament Bracket - via big12sports.com

First Round -

Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 - Kansas City, Missouri

Game 1: (8) TCU vs. (9) Kansas State - 6:30 PM ET - ESPN

Game 2: (7) Oklahoma vs. (10) Iowa State - 9:30 PM ET - ESPN

Quarterfinals-

Thursday, March 11th, 2021 - Kansas City, MO

Game 3: (4) West Virginia vs. (5) Oklahoma State - 11:30 AM ET

Game 4: (1) Baylor vs. Game 1 winner - 2:30 PM ET

Game 5: (2) Kansas vs. Game 2 winner - 6:30 PM ET

Game 6: (3) Texas vs. (6) Texas Tech - 9:30 PM ET

Semifinals -

Friday, March 12th, 2021 - Kansas City, MO

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner - 6:30 PM ET

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner - 9:30 PM ET

Big 12 Tournament Championship -

Saturday, March 13th, 2021 - Kansas City, MO

Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 winner - 6:00 PM ET - ESPN

Big 12 Tournament 2021 - Live stream for March Madness

All games will be broadcast live on ESPN or ESPN2, pending ESPN's schedule. The Big 12 Championship game will be broadcast on ESPN.