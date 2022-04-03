"Caleb Love can tell everyone he ended Coach K's career" - Fans mince no words as UNC vs Duke ends in spectacular fashion, with Tar Heels earning bragging rights

UNC is on to the national championship game after their monumental victory over Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 on Saturday. The national semifinal win ended its rival's season as well as iconic coach Mike Krzyzewski's career.
The result prompted harsh words across the internet.
In one of the biggest March Madness games ever, Caleb Love and North Carolina (29-9) upset Duke (32-7) to claim one of the most significant wins in the rivalry's history.
UNC will play Kansas (33-6) on Monday night in the national championship game in New Orleans, Louisiana.
While the UNC players are celebrating their big win, fans are also celebrating the Blue Devils' significant loss.
Love led the Tar Heels with 28 points and has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the win. Many who dislike Krzyzewski and his team championed Love and his place in history.
The end of Coach K's Hall of Fame career also prompted a response and rationalization from some of his and the Blue Devils' supporters.
While Krzyzewski may not change his mind about leaving, internet users will not change their minds about making jokes at his team's expense. UNC as a whole may haunt Coach K's mind after his tragic history against the Tar Heels in the iconic moments of his career.
Duke's players seemed to hurry to get to wherever they were going.
The end of Coach K's career deserves its one shining moment.
The end of his career also earned a few more jokes at his and Duke's expense.
Internet fans cannot forget the role of the Saint Peter's Peacocks in this result.
UNC was even considerate enough to dress for the occasion.
They also came with a few more jokes.
UNC and Caleb Love move past Coach K and Duke and on to the national championship game
Caleb Love may have led UNC past Duke on Saturday, but every Tar Heel played a crucial role. In March Madness, every player who enters a game is critical.
Now that North Carolina is moving on to face Kansas, its players will need to take time to celebrate Saturday night and prepare on Sunday.
While UNC and Caleb Love will be focusing on Kansas, their Final Four opponents will have other concerns.
Duke and Coach K enjoyed the end of his retirement tour in New Orleans. While they may be upset the ride is over, they can choose to enjoy the journey they went on together or wallow in sadness.
Q. Are you sad to see Coach K's career end?
Yes
No