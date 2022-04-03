"Caleb Love can tell everyone he ended Coach K's career" - Fans mince no words as UNC vs Duke ends in spectacular fashion, with Tar Heels earning bragging rights

UNC is on to the national championship game after their monumental victory over Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 on Saturday. The national semifinal win ended its rival's season as well as iconic coach Mike Krzyzewski's career.

The result prompted harsh words across the internet.

In one of the biggest March Madness games ever, Caleb Love and North Carolina (29-9) upset Duke (32-7) to claim one of the most significant wins in the rivalry's history.

UNC will play Kansas (33-6) on Monday night in the national championship game in New Orleans, Louisiana.

While the UNC players are celebrating their big win, fans are also celebrating the Blue Devils' significant loss.

Love led the Tar Heels with 28 points and has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the win. Many who dislike Krzyzewski and his team championed Love and his place in history.

Kyle Odegard @Kyle_Odegard Caleb Love can tell everyone he ended Coach K’s career Caleb Love can tell everyone he ended Coach K’s career

Overtime @overtime Caleb Love showing up in Coach K’s dreams for the rest of his life Caleb Love showing up in Coach K’s dreams for the rest of his life https://t.co/qZEcgXODOX

Eric Wright @EWrighteous21 #DukevsUNC Caleb Love is a baby JR Smith… The Good, the bad and the ugly… Cant even be mad 🤷🏾‍♂️ #Dukies Caleb Love is a baby JR Smith… The Good, the bad and the ugly… Cant even be mad 🤷🏾‍♂️ #Dukies #DukevsUNC

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 How Caleb Love looking at Coach K How Caleb Love looking at Coach K https://t.co/xa70mSEG86

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless No Love for Coach K. Carolina's Caleb Love goes Jordan in New Orleans in '82, hits THE shot that sends K into the sunset. Sorry to see it end this way for him. Classy greatness. One game short of the fairytale ending he deserved. Foiled again by his arch rival. Just not right. No Love for Coach K. Carolina's Caleb Love goes Jordan in New Orleans in '82, hits THE shot that sends K into the sunset. Sorry to see it end this way for him. Classy greatness. One game short of the fairytale ending he deserved. Foiled again by his arch rival. Just not right.

The end of Coach K's Hall of Fame career also prompted a response and rationalization from some of his and the Blue Devils' supporters.

Josh Hill @jdavhill Coach K in the Duke locker room after UNC ended him in the ACC tourney and the #FinalFour Coach K in the Duke locker room after UNC ended him in the ACC tourney and the #FinalFour https://t.co/wtWJ4ED8rc

While Krzyzewski may not change his mind about leaving, internet users will not change their minds about making jokes at his team's expense. UNC as a whole may haunt Coach K's mind after his tragic history against the Tar Heels in the iconic moments of his career.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe This is the worse possible conclusion for Duke and Coach K. Tar Heels beats Coach K’s in his last gm at Cameron Indoor and the last gm he ever coached. Tar Heels beats Duke to advance to the Finals. #TarHeels This is the worse possible conclusion for Duke and Coach K. Tar Heels beats Coach K’s in his last gm at Cameron Indoor and the last gm he ever coached. Tar Heels beats Duke to advance to the Finals. #TarHeels

Field Yates @FieldYates North Carolina handed Coach K his first ever loss as Duke’s head coach back in 1980.



It also handed Coach K a loss in his final game at Cameron Indoor.



It also defeated Coach K in his final game as Duke’s head coach. North Carolina handed Coach K his first ever loss as Duke’s head coach back in 1980.It also handed Coach K a loss in his final game at Cameron Indoor. It also defeated Coach K in his final game as Duke’s head coach.

Tommy Smokes @TomScibelli If Coach K hurries he can at least see the new Impractical Jokers. UNC will be too busy celebrating. Not a total loss If Coach K hurries he can at least see the new Impractical Jokers. UNC will be too busy celebrating. Not a total loss

Duke's players seemed to hurry to get to wherever they were going.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Wow. Most Duke players left the court without shaking hands with UNC players. Sad! Wow. Most Duke players left the court without shaking hands with UNC players. Sad! https://t.co/3CtwKTMy4O

The end of Coach K's career deserves its one shining moment.

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook COACH K



THIS IS YOUR ONE SHINING MOMENT COACH KTHIS IS YOUR ONE SHINING MOMENT https://t.co/IlZcu1Y1px

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops The last seconds of Coach K’s career. The last seconds of Coach K’s career. https://t.co/oTI2AHykBM

The end of his career also earned a few more jokes at his and Duke's expense.

Keeping It Heel @KeepingItHeel I'm always going to remember that time that Coach K had an ESPN-sponsored retirement tour and North Carolina handed him his last two losses at home and in the NCAAT. Good times. I'm always going to remember that time that Coach K had an ESPN-sponsored retirement tour and North Carolina handed him his last two losses at home and in the NCAAT. Good times.

Internet fans cannot forget the role of the Saint Peter's Peacocks in this result.

RedditCFB @RedditCFB The Peacocks died so that Coach K could die The Peacocks died so that Coach K could die

UNC was even considerate enough to dress for the occasion.

Whistle @WhistleSports NORTH CAROLINA GOES TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP AND SEND COACH K INTO RETIREMENT NORTH CAROLINA GOES TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP AND SEND COACH K INTO RETIREMENT https://t.co/fmJtiAt4aL

They also came with a few more jokes.

Jason Huber @_JasonHuber Remember Coach K told fans after Duke's loss to UNC that "the season's not over?"



He was right. They had to lose to UNC one more time. Remember Coach K told fans after Duke's loss to UNC that "the season's not over?"He was right. They had to lose to UNC one more time.

UNC and Caleb Love move past Coach K and Duke and on to the national championship game

The stars of the North Carolina Tar Heels after their win.

Caleb Love may have led UNC past Duke on Saturday, but every Tar Heel played a crucial role. In March Madness, every player who enters a game is critical.

Now that North Carolina is moving on to face Kansas, its players will need to take time to celebrate Saturday night and prepare on Sunday.

While UNC and Caleb Love will be focusing on Kansas, their Final Four opponents will have other concerns.

Duke and Coach K enjoyed the end of his retirement tour in New Orleans. While they may be upset the ride is over, they can choose to enjoy the journey they went on together or wallow in sadness.

