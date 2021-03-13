Creighton Bluejays vs Georgetown Hoyas Prediction & Match Preview - March 13, 2021 | Big East Men's Basketball Tournament

The second-seeded Creighton Bluejays were able to pull off a narrow victory over UConn in the semi-finals, securing a place in the Big East final on Saturday. Awaiting them will be the eighth-seeded Georgetown Hoyas, the surprise of the tournament.

The Hoyas took down the Seton Hall Pirates with an impressive eight-point victory, earning their first conference championship appearance in ten years. Despite their shaky regular season, they could sneak into the March Madness tournament with a win on Saturday.

Match Details

Fixture: Creighton Bluejays vs. Georgetown Hoyas - Big East Men's Basketball Tournament

Date & Time: Saturday, March 13th, 2021, 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

Creighton Bluejays Preview

The Creighton Bluejays secured a place in the Big East final after defeating UConn on Friday night

The Creighton Bluejays had an up-and-down outing against UConn in the semi-finals but hit the clutch baskets in the final minutes to secure their spot in the championship. The Bluejays had three starters score in double-digits for a nail-biting three-point victory on Friday night.

The Creighton Bluejays will hope for a better night of shooting in the final after finishing with a team three-point percentage of 27% against UConn.

If the Creighton Bluejays can execute on the defensive end, they should have a slight offensive edge over the Georgetown Hoyas.

Key Player - Damien Jefferson

After tallying a game-high 14 points and 12 rebounds in the win over UConn, Damien Jefferson will be tested in the paint against Georgetown big man Jamorko Pickett.

The 6'5" forward will be at a size disadvantage in his matchup, but his three-point shooting has made up for the difference against bigger opponents thus far.

With his team just one win away from their first Big East title in school history, Damien Jefferson will need to make an impact for a Creighton Bluejays victory against the red-hot Georgetown Hoyas.

Creighton Bluejays Predicted Lineup

F Damien Jefferson, F Christian Bishop, G Denzel Mahoney, G Mitch Ballock, G Marcus Zegarowski

Georgetown Hoyas Preview

The Georgetown Hoyas will make their first conference championship appearance in ten years

The Georgetown Hoyas kept their magical postseason hopes alive after outlasting the Seton Hall Pirates in a defensive masterpiece. The Hoyas allowed just 58 points in the win, the third-lowest opposing score of their entire season.

Carrying nothing but momentum, the Georgetown Hoyas will need to keep the spark for one more game to claim their first title since 2007. The Hoyas will have some tough matchups against this talented Creighton Bluejays team, but they have surprised many opponents thus far.

Key Player - Jamorko Pickett

Senior forward Jamorko Pickett is doing everything he can to extend his final season with the Georgetown Hoyas.

The 6'9" big man tallied a team-high 19 points in their semi-final victory, also grabbing six rebounds and forcing three turnovers on defense.

Pickett is a consistent rebounder, averaging just under eight boards per game and showing great poise in the paint.

The Georgetown Hoyas will be hoping for one more big night from Jamorko Pickett to carry them to the Big East title.

Georgetown Hoyas Predicted Lineup

F Jamorko Pickett, F Chudier Bile, C Qudus Wahab, G Jalen Harris, G Jahvon Blair

Creighton vs Georgetown Prediction

While the Creighton Bluejays look like the better team on paper, I would not want to bet against the Georgetown Hoyas right now.

The Bluejays will be pretty evenly matched in the paint, so this game could very well become a shootout. In the case of a shootout, the hotter team has the upper hand for the most part. Therefore, head coach Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas may have just enough gas left in the tank to win the Big East Championship.

Where to watch Creighton vs Georgetown

The game will be broadcast live on FOX.