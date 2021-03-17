Drake Bulldogs vs Wichita State Shockers Prediction & Match Preview - March 18, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Drake Bulldogs will get their chance to dance in the March Madness tournament, but they must first get through the Wichita State Shockers in the first four play-in games.

The Drake Bulldogs finished just one game behind Loyola Chicago in the MVC standings, also finishing second in the conference tournament to the same team. Meanwhile, the Wichita State Shockers finished the season with a strong 16-5 overall record but will need a great performance to outduel the Drake Bulldogs on Thursday.

Match Details

Fixture: Drake Bulldogs vs Wichita State Shockers - March Madness 2021: First Four.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 18th, 2021, 6:27 PM ET.

Venue: Mackey Arena, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Drake Bulldogs Preview

Northern Iowa vs Drake Bulldogs

The Drake Bulldogs stood alongside the Gonzaga Bulldogs as the final two undefeated teams in college basketball. While Gonzaga is the final unbeaten team remaining, the Drake Bulldogs put together quite a run.

The Drake Bulldogs started their campaign with 18 straight wins but lost four of their last ten games to fall just short of a conference title. They will have a golden opportunity for redemption on Thursday when they play on the national stage for a chance to play 6th-seeded USC Trojans in the first round of March Madness.

Key Player - Joseph Yesufu

The Drake Bulldogs suffered a brutal loss when star forward ShanQuan Hemphill went off with an injury. Joseph Yesufu has stepped into a leadership role, however, leading the Drake Bulldogs' scoring effort with 12.8 points per game.

Yesufu has made some clutch baskets for the Drake Bulldogs this season, but his teammates will be hoping for more of the same on Thursday.

Joseph Yesufu will likely match up with Tyson Etienne at both ends of the floor, leaving two stars to battle for a chance at the big dance.

Drake Bulldogs Predicted Lineup

F Tremell Murphy, F Darnell Brodie, G Joseph Yesufu, G DJ Wilkins, G Garrett Sturtz.

Wichita State Shockers Preview

Wichita State Shockers finished with an 11-2 record in Conference play.

The Wichita State Shockers took the regular-season title in the American Conference but fell short in the Conference tournament. The Wichita State Shockers had an outstanding run in 2013's March Madness tournament, making their second Final Four appearance in school history.

Now, with nearly a decade later since that magical Wichita State group's run, the 2021 Shockers have a shot to get back in the tournament and potentially make a splash with some upsets. The Wichita State Shockers will not be handed a ticket to the dance, however, as a strong Drake Bulldogs team is standing in their way.

Key Player - Tyson Etienne

The leading scorer and top contributor this season has been Tyson Etienne, a sharpshooting sophomore guard. The 6' 2" Etienne averaged 17.2 points per game but did most of his damage from beyond.

Tyson Etienne beats the buzzer but the Shockers trail by 3 at the half in Fort Worth.



📺ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/IFkvHL6S5f — American MBB (@American_MBB) March 13, 2021

Etienne shot an impressive 39.3% from the three-point range this year, converting nearly twice as many threes as any of his Wichita State teammates. With a tournament appearance just one victory away, the Wichita State Shockers will likely put their faith in Tyson Etienne for a spark against the Drake Bulldogs.

Wichita State Shockers Predicted Lineup

F Morris Udeze, F Trey Wade, G Dexter Dennis, G Tyson Etienne, G Alterique Gilbert.

Drake Bulldogs vs Wichita State Prediction

This matchup, much like the other three play-in games, should be very close.

The Wichita State Shockers took the American Conference by surprise with their regular season title but were unable to maintain their momentum in the Conference tournament.

The Drake Bulldogs also endured a similar fate but seem to be the stronger team in this matchup. In Joseph Yesufu, the Bulldogs should have the advantage and look like the favorites to advance to the first round of March Madness.

Where to watch Drake Bulldogs vs Wichita State?

The game will be broadcast live on TBS.