March Madness 2021 is upon us, with play-in games just a day away and the Round of 64 tipping-off on Friday. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the top team in college basketball, maintaining an unbeaten record through the regular-season and conference tournament.

Each of the four regions features a top-seed, with Michigan representing the best in the East, Gonzaga in the West, Baylor in the South and Illinois in the Midwest. While the top-seeds will certainly present a threat in the tournament, they are not the only teams with a chance at a March Madness 2021 national title.

Final Four predictions for March Madness 2021

The Michigan Wolverines enter the tournament with a 20-4 overall record

All of the drama and excitement delivered by the National Tournaments of years past have built quite the reputation for them. March Madness 2021 should be no different, with many strong competitors in the mix.

The March Madness 2021 tournament will test depth, stamina, and teamwork. There have been many talented players coming and going from this tournament without a title. The winning team needs a little bit of luck and a lot of momentum to survive.

With so many teams presenting a fighting chance, the race to the Final Four should be action-packed. Here are the schools that look to have the best chance at making the March Madness 2021 Final Four.

Gonzaga has never won a National Championship

West Region Predicted Winner - Gonzaga Bulldogs

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs have been unstoppable thus far. With a perfect 26-0 record, the Bulldogs are once again the team to beat entering the Tournament. This is not unfamiliar territory for Gonzaga, however, as they have become somewhat of a dynasty in the WCC.

While the West Coast Conference does not feature the same level of competition as the Big 12 or Big Ten, the Bulldogs' dominance is impressive nonetheless. Gonzaga averaged an NCAA-leading 92.1 points per game, allowing just 69 points per game on defense. This 23-point average margin of victory is the largest in school history.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs open their March Madness 2021 Tournament with the winner of Norfolk State and Appalachian State's play-in game on March 18th. This will be a 16-seed vs. 1-seed matchup, favoring the top-seeded team with a record of 135-1 in tournament history.

The Bulldogs are led by Corey Kispert and Drew Timme offensively, combining for 38 points and 12 rebounds per game this season. The frontcourt duo will hope to lead head coach Mark Few to a much-deserved title in his 22nd season with the team.

South Region Predicted Winner - Ohio State Buckeyes

The March Madness 2021 South Region features several powerhouse teams, including the No. 2 Baylor Bears and No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks. With so much talent in the region, the team that makes the Final Four could very well win the title.

The Ohio State Buckeyes look very strong, falling just short of a Big Ten title but finding their rhythm at the right time. The Buckeyes finished with a 21-9 overall record, averaging just over 77 points of team offense per game.

Ohio State enters March Madness 2021 as the second seed in the South, facing the 15th-seeded Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in their opening round. The Buckeyes will rely on a strong defense and a dominant presence in the paint this March, leaving most of the scoring to their talented trio of Justice Sueing, Duane Washington Jr and E.J. Liddell.

Midwest Region Predicted Winner - Oklahoma State Cowboys

Big 12 Tournament runner-up Oklahoma State Cowboys will be out for revenge in the March Madness 2021 Tournament. Oklahoma State has some tough competition in their region, including Illinois and West Virginia, but the Cowboys are looking ready for the Final Four.

Big 12 Freshman and Player of the Year, Cade Cunningham, will be the main attraction, but this Cowboys team has talent all over the floor. 6'5" guard Issac Likekele leads the team with 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, drawing defenders and creating space for Cunningham.

Avery Anderson III found his groove in the conference tournament, averaging 16.5 points per game and giving Oklahoma State another threat from deep. Behind head coach Mike Boynton, the Cowboys have won eight of their last ten and look like the hottest team in the March Madness 2021 Midwest region.

East Region Predicted Winner - Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide have earned the second-seed in the Eastern Region with their SEC title and impressive 24-6 overall record. The Crimson Tide have averaged just under 80 points on offense this season, allowing just 69.6 points per game on the defensive end.

The Crimson Tide will meet 15th-seed Iona in the first round, but should not face any real issues until the Sweet 16. Nonetheless, the Alabama Crimson Tide are a well-coached, well-prepared team with many talented pieces.

Alabama's trio of guards, Jaden Shackelford, John Petty Jr and Jahvon Quinerly, are combining for 39.2 points per game. The Crimson Tide have won six straight and nine of their last ten games and hope for March Madness 2021 to bring their first Final Four in school history.