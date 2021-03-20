Georgetown Hoyas vs Colorado Buffaloes Prediction & Match Preview - March 20, 2021 | March Madness 2021

Georgetown Hoyas stole a bid into March Madness 2021, representing the 12th-seed in the East Region, and will now take on the 5th-seeded Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffaloes finished with a 22-8 overall record this season.

Georgetown had a miraculous run to win the Big East Tournament, becoming just the second 8-seed in Big East history to win the conference title.

Match Details

Fixture: Georgetown Hoyas vs. Colorado Buffaloes - March Madness 2021

Date & Time: Saturday, March 20th, 2021, 12:15 PM ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Georgetown Hoyas Preview

The Georgetown Hoyas carry a 13-12 overall record

The Georgetown Hoyas are ready to dance, bringing a full head of steam into their first-round matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes. The Hoyas finished in 8th place in the Big East, but took down Villanova and Creighton on their path to a tournament title.

Georgetown averages just over 71 points of offense per game, but their defense has been outstanding as of late. The Hoyas held the Creighton Bluejays to a season-low 48 points in the Big Ten Championship game.

With a talented Colorado Buffaloes backcourt incoming, the Georgetown Hoyas will need another strong defensive outing to keep their dream alive.

Key Player - Jamorko Pickett

A key player for the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday afternoon could be forward Jamorko Pickett. The 6'9" senior is averaging 12.3 points per game this season, but his best work is done on the boards.

Guys....guys....we've got a GAME right now. @GeorgetownHooops ties it at 60 on the Jamarko Pickett J! #HoyaSaxa x #BIGEASThoops pic.twitter.com/1dB7a5QJzl — #BIGEASThoops (@BIGEASTMBB) February 7, 2021

Jamorko Pickett averaged 7.2 rebounds per game this season, helping center Qudus Wahab to create a very strong paint presence. Pickett has shown some outstanding range as well, shooting 37% from deep, and will be hoping to put his full arsenal on display against Colorado.

Georgetown Hoyas Predicted Lineup

F Jamorko Pickett, F Chudier Bile, C Qudus Wahab, G Jalen Harris, G Jahvon Blair

Colorado Buffaloes Preview

Colorado Buffaloes finished 3rd in the PAC-12 regular-season standings

The Colorado Buffaloes will hope to slow down the red-hot Georgetown Hoyas with a stronger defense. The Buffaloes are allowing just 63.2 points per game, presenting great matchups for each of Georgetown's weapons.

Colorado fell just short of the PAC-12 Tournament title, losing by two points in the title match to the Oregon State Beavers. The Colorado Buffaloes will count on their defensive prowess and their experienced starters to get them past Georgetown on Saturday.

Key Player - McKinley Wright IV

Colorado Buffaloes guard McKinley Wright IV has led the way all year long. The 6'0" senior averaged 15.4 points and 5.6 assists per game this season, both team-highs.

McKinley Wright IV brings an outstanding field goal percentage of 48% into this matchup, a staggering figure for a guard. Wright will be the biggest threat on Colorado's offensive end, and a big game from him could be the difference-maker against the surging Georgetown Hoyas.

Colorado Buffaloes Predicted Lineup

F Evan Battey, F Jeriah Horne, G Eli Parquet, G D'Shawn Schwartz, G McKinley Wright IV

Georgetown vs Colorado Prediction

The Georgetown Hoyas' momentum cannot be underestimated in this matchup. The 12th-seed has a strong history of upsets over the 5th seed in the round of 64. Since the tournament expanded in 1985, the 12th-seed holds a 50-90 record against 5th-seeds.

The Colorado Buffaloes had a great season in the PAC-12, but they will need their best basketball to stop the red-hot Hoyas. While this magical run has been entertaining, the edge will go to the 5th-seed Colorado Buffaloes in this matchup.

Where to watch Georgetown vs Colorado

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.