Georgetown Hoyas vs Seton Hall Pirates Prediction & Match Preview - March 12, 2021 | Big East Men's Basketball Tournament

The 8th-seeded Georgetown Hoyas have won back-to-back games to advance to the Big East semi-finals, where they will face the 5th-seeded Seton Hall Pirates.

The Hoyas took down the top-seeded Villanova Wildcats on Thursday in a clutch one-point victory, leaving them two wins away from a Big East Tournament title.

The Pirates, on the other hand, outlasted St. John's Red Storm in an overtime-thriller on Thursday, making their case as March Madness contenders.

Match Details

Fixture: Georgetown Hoyas vs. Seton Hall Pirates - Big East Men's Basketball Tournament

Date & Time: Friday, March 12th, 2021, 6 PM ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

Georgetown Hoyas Preview

Georgetown Hoyas guard #1 Jamorko Pickett

The Georgetown Hoyas have turned on their March mentality, knocking off the top seed and advancing to the semifinal round. The Hoyas have not won a Big East Tournament title since 2007 but sit in a tie with UConn for the most tournament championships of all time with seven.

The Georgetown Hoyas are averaging 72 points of offense per game but have surpassed that total in each of their Big East Tournament victories thus far. If their shooters are able to keep their hot hand, they could advance to their first championship game in ten years.

Key Player - Jahvon Blair

Senior guard Jahvon Blair is giving his all in his final season with the Georgetown Hoyas. The 6'4" Canadian averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game on 39% shooting during the regular season.

Blair has scored 34 points through his first two games of the Big East Tournament, keeping pace with his tremendous season.

The Georgetown Hoyas will hope to keep their magical run alive, but they will need the help of Jahvon Blair to get past the Seton Hall Pirates.

Georgetown Hoyas Predicted Lineup

F Jamorko Pickett, F Chudier Bile, C Qudus Wahab, G Jalen Harris, G Jahvon Blair

Seton Hall Pirates Preview

Seton Hall Pirates forward #23 Sandro Mamukelashvili

The Seton Hall Pirates needed an overtime period to decide their quarter-final battle with the St. John's Red Storm. They outscored their opponents 15-7 to take a clutch eight-point victory. The Pirates had three scorers tally 16 or more points on Thursday, hitting big shots in the final minutes to advance to the semifinals.

The Seton Hall Pirates' most recent tournament championship came in 2016, where they came in second place in the 2019 tournament. The Pirates have great matchups for Georgetown on both ends of the floor, but they still need a big night of offense to keep pace.

Key Player - Sandro Mamukelashvili

Coming off of a game-high 20-point performance against the St. John's Red Storm, Sandro Mamukelashvili will be called upon once again to lead the Seton Hall Pirates offense.

The 6'11" senior is an all-round threat, averaging a team-high 17.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season.

Sandro Mamukelashvili starting off really well for Seton Hall today with this great sequence beginning with a quick catch and shoot 3. pic.twitter.com/SjPbQXFQfK — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) March 11, 2021

Mamulekashvili is no stranger to basketball in March, having started for the Pirates since his sophomore year.

As Seton Hall Pirates' top contributor, Sandro Mamukelashvili will need to bring more of his magic to Madison Square Garden on Friday to lift his team past Georgetown.

Seton Hall Pirates Predicted Lineup

F Sandro Mamukelashvili, F Jared Rhoden, G Ike Obiagu, G Myles Cale, G Shavar Reynolds Jr.

Georgetown vs Seton Hall Prediction

The Georgetown Hoyas will once again represent the underdogs when they take on the Seton Hall Pirates, but that has not deterred them yet. The Hoyas are firing on all cylinders offensively, carrying lots of momentum into this semi-final matchup.

The Seton Hall Pirates have already overcome overtime to reach this round and will certainly bring some offense of their own.

The Georgetown Hoyas should be able to score enough to outlast the Seton Hall Pirates and play for their eighth Big East Tournament championship.

Where to watch Georgetown vs Seton Hall

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports One.