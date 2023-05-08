"He worked his tail off to get here" - NFL legend reacts to Bronny James joining USC

LeBron James Jr., aka Bronny James, has committed playing college basketball at the University of Southern California. The Los Angeles native played high school basketball nearby at Sierra Canyon.

Fox Sports analyst and former NFL legend Shannon Sharpe went on his show 'Undisputed' to voice his support for Bronny and his commitment.

“I like that he made the best choice for him. His mom and dad probably guided him but they said ‘son what do you want to do?’” said Sharpe.

“USC is close to home so he can come home and get his mom to do his laundry for him and get a nice home meal,” laughed Sharpe.

Bronny James has lived in the Brentwood suburb of Los Angeles since his father, LeBron James, joined the LA Lakers in 2018.

Where else could Bronny have landed?

Bronny had a lot of options to choose from before committing to USC. Ohio State and Oregon were under heavy consideration. Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Memphis and Michigan were also in pursuit of the NBA legend's son.

Sharpe said Bronny James’ recruitment may have gone differently if legendary college basketball coach Mike Kryzezwski did not retire.

“If Coach K was still at Duke, he probably would have ended up at Duke because we know how LeBron feels about Coach K,” said Sharpe.

Sharpe showed admiration for the journey Bronny James made to get to this point after beginning his high school career as a lightly recruited prospect.

“I think he made the best decision for him,” said Sharpe. “He made the best choice for him and now he'll get to experience college life. He worked his tail off to get here."

James is the third highly-touted recruit to choose USC. He joins fellow five-star guard Isaiah Collier and four-star center Arrinten Page, who will play for the Trojans this upcoming season.

James was ranked as the 19th best prospect and fifth best point guard in the 2023 class, according to ESPN. He was also ranked 21st in the nation, according to 247 composite rankings.

Kentucky has the number one recruiting class with four incoming five-star recruits joining their program this season.

