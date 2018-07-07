NBA Free Agency: Decoding the 5 Steps To How The Warriors Ended Up With a Line-up of 5 All-Stars

Stephen Curry and DeMarcus Cousins in a game this past season

The Warriors & the NBA Disparity

The Golden State Warriors have managed to create a roster that is so competent that even if all the teams in the Eastern Conference combined their rosters together, it probably wouldn't be enough to beat them.

Some would say the Warriors are cheating and the players are too soft for choosing the easiest path to an NBA championship but what they forget is that the biggest reason for this roster has been possible due to the decision made by the NBPA years ago of not letting the salary cap to smooth out after the NBA signed a nine-year, $24 billion broadcasting deal with ESPN & Turner Sports. This consequences of this deal still linger today.

In the past two NBA playoffs, the Warriors went 32-6, winning two NBA championships. The only team that could give them a scare was Houston Rockets, who lost key-starter Trevor Ariza this off-season and is having trouble negotiating with center Clint Capela. The Warriors, in turn, added another great piece to their already star-studded lineup by signing DeMarcus Cousins, All-Star on a measly 1-year mini mid-level $5.3 million deal. With this signing, the Warriors can now field a starting line-up of all reigning All-Stars in their prime years.

The NBA has been ruled by dynasties since its dawn but this kind of talent gap has never been seen before. We will talk about how good this Warriors team was but what we'll forget is how this group of roster was put together. Let's take a look at how that happened:

Step 1: Great Off-Seasons After Drafting Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors 2012 Draft Pick Press Conference

The Warriors drafted Stephen Curry 7th in the 2009 NBA Draft but it wasn’t till the 2012-2013 NBA season that the Warriors roster were competent enough to make the playoffs.

During that time they signed David Lee in the 2010 offseason who turned into an All-Star for them and drafted Klay Thompson with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

In the 2012 NBA Draft they selected Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green with the 7th and 35th pick respectively. Team leader Monta Ellis was traded for Andrew Bogut during the 2011-12 season, a key signing to their 2015 NBA Championship haul.

After making the second round in 2013 playoffs, Warriors signed NBA veteran Andre Iguodala. Although they still would bow out in the first round of the 2014 NBA playoffs.

In the 2014 NBA Offseason, Warriors made their most underestimated change when they fired coach Mark Jackson and hired first-time head coach Steve Kerr, who changed their style of play and led the Warriors to a regular season record of 67-15, best in the league and the most wins in franchise history.

The Warriors would also go on to win the 2015 NBA Championship.