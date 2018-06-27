Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 worst contracts signed in the summer of 2016

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
The rebuilding process for a couple of franchises has been severely constricted in the past two years

The summer of 2016 ushered in a steep rise in the NBA salary cap. This opened up a combined $1.107 billion in cap space for all these teams. The rise in the luxury tax line from $84 million to $113 million allowed a lot of teams to pursue big-name free agents, and the Warriors were definitely the biggest beneficiaries of this.

They used up this extra cap space to sign Kevin Durant to a three-year, $85-million, and this has led to them dominating the playoffs like the best dynasties in league history - in the 2017 and 2018 playoffs combined, they have a 32-6 record.

Many other teams, however, squandered this newly acquired cap room, tying players up to some outrageously bad deals.

As a result, the rebuilding process for a couple of franchises has been severely constricted in the past two years, while many have just been unable to improve their roster due to the vagaries of a luxury tax.

Let's take a look at the 10 worst contracts in the NBA currently, all signed in the summer of 2016:

#10 Evan Turner

Portland Trail Blazers v New Orleans Pelicans
It almost felt like the Blazers were anticipating a leap in his production

After a solid 2015-16 season he cashed in on the Blazers desperation to keep the band together. While Turner has always been a solid role player with a place in the league because of his defensive versatility and capability, he was given a contract far exceeding his current production. It almost felt like the Blazers were anticipating a leap in his production despite him finishing his sixth season in the league.

Instead, he has been just about the same player. His points per game average took a severe hit in the 2017-18 season.

He's always been a bad jumpshooter, but now those issues in his gameplay have magnified under the microscope because of the albatross neck contract that the Blazers are left with.

Turner signed a four-year, $70 million contract in 2016, but is playing worse than many players currently on veteran's minimum contracts.

NBA New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers Joakim Noah
