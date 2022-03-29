"I would like to leave tonight" - UNC coach Hubert Davis can't contain his excitement ahead of his team's much-anticipated clash with Duke Blue Devils

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis has turned his team's season around. Considered a bubble team last month and entering March Madness as an eighth seed, unranked UNC is in the Final Four, knocking off a No. 1 seed along the way.

UNC (28-9) has won 16 of its last 19 games to push the powerhouse's NCAA record of Final Four appearances to 21. An impressive 94-81 upset victory at the Duke Blue Devils to end the regular season on March 5 now looks less shocking and more like a signal of what was to come.

North Carolina is preparing to take on its rivals again in the Final Four. UNC plays ninth-ranked Duke (32-6) in the second national semifinal on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana.

After the Tar Heels' 69-49 Elite Eight victory over Saint Peter's on Sunday, Davis said he couldn't wait to get to New Orleans. He even joked that he wished the team could leave right after the game.

"I think we're scheduled to leave on Wednesday. ... I'd like to leave tonight."

Hubert Davis and North Carolina prepare for showdown against Duke

While North Carolina has looked like a completely different team as of late, Duke has also been surging in confidence.

While much focus will be on retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski making his record 13th Final Four appearance, there are going to be plenty of other storylines.

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero has been the tournament's marquee player and is a contender to be one of the first overall selections in the NBA draft.

North Carolina will be ready, especially with the outstanding recent play of guard Caleb Love.

UNC knocked out No. 1 seed and defending champion Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round. They then took out No. 4 seed UCLA, which was a Final Four team last season, 73-66 in the Sweet 16.

