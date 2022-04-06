ICYMI: Coach Bill Self celebrates with former Kansas Jayhawks players like Paul Pierce and Mario Chalmers after winning the NCAA Tournament

Coach Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks won the national championship against the North Carolina Tar Heels last night. The head coach celebrated with former players like Paul Pierce and Mario Chalmers post-game.

Winning an NCAA basketball national championship is exceptionally challenging, as some of the most accomplished players in the NBA never win national championships. Many of the best coaches in college basketball cannot win multiple titles because of how difficult it is.

Coach Bill Self won the second national championship of his career as the Kansas Jayhawks head coach. The other title came with Mario Chalmers as his star player. The fourth championship in the program's history brought out many of the best players in the program's history to celebrate.

Given that Coach Self has been the Jayhawks' head coach for almost twenty years, he has seen many great players come through the program and has a relationship with many other alumni. Those relationships are why he took time to celebrate with Paul Pierce, Mario Chalmers, and other alumni post-game.

He had something special to say to Mario Chalmers.

Of the players that Coach Bill Self spoke with post-game, the notables are Devan Dotson and Mario Chalmers, although Paul Pierce and others were part of the alumni group.

After shaking hands with Paul Pierce and another player, Coach Self embraced Devan Dotson and gave him a championship hat. Dotson was a senior in 2020 who did not get to play in his last NCAA tournament because the tournament was canceled.

Following speaking with Dotson, Coach Self spoke with Chalmers about the team's performance. When Chalmers led the Jayhawks to a championship, the key was his clutch shooting, but the 2022 Jayhawks won because of their clutch defense.

Coach Bill Self, Mario Chalmers, and Paul Pierce's impact on the Kansas Jayhawks

Mario Chalmers and coach Bill Self won the 2008 national championship.

While Paul Pierce was one of the most prominent players championing the Jayhawks during their March Madness run, he was not one of Coach Self's players that he spoke to the most.

Still, Paul Pierce was one of the more individually accomplished players during his tenure at Kansas, and he was so good the Jayhawks have already retired his jersey.

Mario Chalmers is also someone with his jersey retired, thanks to his fantastic run with the Jayhawks during the 2008 NCAA tournament. That NCAA tournament was also when Coach Bill Self won his first national championship.

Coach Self's second national championship establishes him as one of the best, if not the best, coaches in the history of Kansas basketball. Given that the Jayhawks are one of the blue bloods of college basketball, being the coach with the most national championships is a significant achievement.

