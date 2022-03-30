John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats' stunning loss to Saint Peter's in March Madness has Fox Sports' Aaron Torres considering them the Dallas Cowboys in college basketball because of their postseason failures.

The Kentucky Wildcats and Dallas Cowboys are historically two of the best teams in their respective sports, with some of the best players and the most championships. Both teams are now on streaks of postseason failures despite being among the most dominant teams during the regular season.

Coach John Calipari's most recent loss to the Saint Peter's Peacocks was one of the biggest upsets in NCAA tournament history. The loss has Aaron Torres questioning the Wildcats and believing that they are the Dallas Cowboys of college basketball.

Dallas has one of the worst postseason teams in the NFL over the last twenty years, the Wildcats can at least claim a national championship in 2012. As for the perspective of both programs, they are championship or bust is something reserved for the fans themselves.

Still, in a year where all the Final Four teams are blueblood programs and Kentucky lost in the first round, it is easy to be hard on the Wildcats. Despite recent postseason failures, much like the Cowboys, the high-end talent coming into the Wildcats' program will give them another chance to have postseason success.

Like the Dallas Cowboys, John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats had stars shine during failure.

Oscar Tshiebwe had a fantastic season despite Kentucky's failures.

In college basketball and the NFL, superstars are vital to a team's opportunity to succeed in the regular season and the postseason. The Dallas Cowboys saw Micah Parsons shine and improve the team despite their postseason failures, and Oscar Tshiebwe did the same for the Wildcats in 2022.

Oscar Tshiebwe was one of the top players to watch in March Madness after having one of the best regular seasons in college basketball, which is a strong parallel to the season Micah Parsons had for his team. Thsiebwe's season was so spectacular that he received some of the highest honors in college basketball.

Having the best players in the sport on their team gives them a legitimate opportunity to be successful in the postseason, but there is always work to be done. While Oscar Tshiebwe will likely leave for the NBA Draft, coach John Calipari continues to bring in elite recruiting classes that will provide Kentucky with opportunities to replenish their losses to the NBA.

The failures of these two teams in the postseason present reasons to doubt them going forward, but their ability to bring in great players will continue to give them opportunities. John Calipari will need to achieve more postseason success to end the narrative.

