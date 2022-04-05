“He’s the most accomplished player at our program since Danny” - Bill Self gives major plaudits to Ochai Agbaji as Kansas star takes Most Outstanding Player award home

Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks are the national champions after defeating the UNC Tar Heels 72-69 on Monday night. And Ochai Agbaji led Kansas' run to the school's fourth title, leading to the coach calling him the most accomplished player since Danny Manning.

Manning led the Jayhawks to an 83-79 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in 1988 in one of the greatest March Madness games of all time. Manning had 31 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Final Four's Most Outstanding Player award went to Agbaji, who played a vital role throughout March Madness, just like Manning won the award in 1988.

His accomplishments led Self to compare Agbaji to Manning.

Sam McDowell @SamMcDowell11 Bill Self on Ochai Agbaji: “He’s the most accomplished player at our program since Danny.” Bill Self on Ochai Agbaji: “He’s the most accomplished player at our program since Danny.”

Manning, whose number is retired by the school, is the most decorated player in the history of Kansas basketball. He was the No. 1 NBA draft pick in 1988. A comparison to Manning is significant for Agbaji. While Wilt Chamberlin and Paul Pierce went on to more NBA success, Manning and Agbaji had more college success.

Ochai Agbaji is also a consensus All-American and the Big 12 Player of the Year in his final season as a Jayhawk. (Manning was the three-time Big Eight Player of the Year.)

Self praised Agbaji on his career at Kansas, but the player he compared him to also praised the Jayhawks after the big win.

Danny Manning praises coach Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks after Ochai Agbaji, and his teammates win

Coach Bill Self's Jayhawks received praise from Kansas alumni and former assistant coach Danny Manning, right.

Coach Bill Self led the Jayhawks to a second national championship, making him accountable for half of the school's total of four, on Monday night.

Many prominent players in the history of the Kansas program attended the national championship game. Danny Manning was one of the former players in the Superdome. Manning, who served as the interim coach of Maryland this season, paid respect after his former school won the championship.

Manning's comments provide more context to the importance of the win in the school's history. Former players like Manning and Paul Pierce spoke highly of the team leading into the game and after the game.

The program is one of the bluebloods of college basketball. Just as the UNC Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils had many former players attend the Final Four, the Jayhawks' legends did so as well. They came to support current players like Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack during the national championship victory.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein