March Madness 2021 - Midwest Region bracket, schedule, seeds, sleepers and live stream

The March Madness 2021 Midwest bracket is set, with Big Ten champions Illinois Fighting Illini taking the top seed.

The Midwest region features many intriguing matchups, with many teams presenting viable threats in college basketball's biggest tournament.

The Houston Cougars represent the second seed after their impressive 24-3 season and American conference title win. The Cougars have not had a particularly tough strength of schedule, so this tournament could be an opportunity for them to prove their standing as the 6th-ranked team in the NCAA.

March Madness 2021 - Midwest Region bracket

Complete 2021 March Madness Midwest Region Bracket - via ncaa.com

The most evenly-matched battle of the first round is probably between Loyola Chicago and Georgia Tech. After their wild ride to the Final Four in the 2018 March Madness tournament, Loyola Chicago will be hoping for more of the same magic this time around.

This team should’ve been at least a 7 seed, but we needed this chip on our shoulder — #17 Barstool Loyola Chicago (@BarstoolBlers) March 14, 2021

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets shocked the college basketball world with an ACC title, defeating the Florida State Seminoles in the championship game. The Yellow Jackets are scoring 75.5 points per game and should be a very tough team to beat in this tournament.

March Madness 2021 - Seeds & Schedule

The Midwest region's first round will take place on Friday, March 19th. The Illinois Fighting Illini are looking like the toughest team in this region and the entire March Madness tournament as a whole.

Most Outstanding Player



The Masked Mamba was on the loose throughout the Big Ten Tournament. #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/Vxho1JW38v — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 15, 2021

With Ayo Dosunmu healthy, the Fighting Illini have an outstanding group of players on both ends of the floor. Teams with Final Four aspirations will have to be prepared to get through this dominant Illinois team first.

Here is the full schedule for the March Madness Midwest region first round:

Friday, March 19th, 2021 - Round of 64

1 Illinois vs. 16 Drexel | 1:15 PM ET - TBS - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

8 Loyola Chicago vs. 9 Georgia Tech | 4 PM ET - TBS - Hinkle Fieldhouse

5 Tennessee vs. 12 Oregon State | 4:30 PM ET - TNT - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

4 Oklahoma State vs. 13 Liberty | 6:25 PM ET - TBS - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

2 Houston vs. 15 Cleveland State | 7:15 PM ET - truTV - Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

7 Clemson vs. 10 Rutgers | 9:20 PM ET - TBS - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

6 San Diego State vs. 11 Syracuse | 9:40 PM ET - CBS - Hinkle Fieldhouse

3 West Virginia vs. 14 Morehead State | 9:50 PM ET - truTV - Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

March Madness 2021 - Sleepers in the Midwest

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Oklahoma State Cowboys represent the fourth seed in the Midwest region, but this group can battle with the best. The Cowboys fell just short of a Big 12 title, finishing the season with a 20-8 overall record.

The Cowboys are led by Big 12 Freshman of the year and player of the year, Cade Cunningham. The freshman averages 20 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and should be an impact player during the March Madness tournament.

Where to watch March Madness 2021 - South Region

First-round March Madness Midwest regional coverage will be broadcast on CBS, truTV, TBS and TNT.