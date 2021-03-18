March Madness 2021: Top 5 Cinderella teams

March Madness 2021 features some underrated low seeds that could make some noise in the early rounds. There have been some historic college upsets in recent years, with the 2018 UMBC Retrievers becoming the first No.16 seed in tournament history to upset a No.1 seed.

2018 was also a magical year for the Loyola Chicago Ramblers, who will represent the eighth seed in March Madness 2021. The Ramblers went all the way to the Final Four as the 11th seed three years ago, but their eyes will be on the title this time around.

March Madness 2021 - Top five Cinderella teams

ACC Tournament Champions Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have won nine straight games but will be tested in the opening round

5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - 9th seed, Midwest Region

With one Cinderella run already under their belt, ACC Tournament champions Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will hope to keep the magic alive in March Madness 2021. The Yellow Jackets have won nine straight games but will be tested in the opening round.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets represent the 9th seed in the Midwest, matching with the 8th-seeded Loyola Chicago Ramblers. The Yellow Jackets finished with a 17-8 overall record, scoring 75.5 points per game offensively.

If the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are going to be a Cinderella team in March Madness 2021, they will have to take down the top-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini along the way.

4. BYU Cougars - 6th seed, East Region

The BYU Cougars quietly put together an outstanding season. Finishing in 2nd place of the WCC standings behind Gonzaga, the Cougars could surprise many teams in March Madness 2021.

The BYU Cougars bring an outstanding 20-6 overall record into the tournament, scoring just under 79 points of team offense per game.

That Tourney energy 🔋 pic.twitter.com/Nl4d5MRJnB — BYU Basketball (@BYUbasketball) March 17, 2021

They are led by senior guard Alex Barcello, who averaged 16 points per game on an incredible 52.2% shooting.

The BYU Cougars shot just under 50% as a team this year and will put immense pressure on any defense in front of them. Watch out for the Cougars making a run in the Eastern region this year.

3. USC Trojans - 6th seed, West Region

The USC Trojans will represent the 6th seed in the Western region of March Madness 2021, but this team can battle with the best. The Trojans finished with a 22-6 overall record but were unable to capture the PAC-12 Tournament title.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity. We’re excited to do something special.”#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/IYJkxnm47t — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) March 15, 2021

The Trojans are led by brothers Isaiah and Evan Mobley, who combined for an average of 26 points and 16 rebounds per game. Evan, the younger brother, stands 7-feet tall and leads all Trojans with 16 points per game.

The USC frontcourt of Mobley's could give them a spark to a Cinderella run in March Madness 2021.

2. Loyola Chicago Ramblers - 8th seed, Midwest Region

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers are back in the big dance and are hopeful for another wild ride in March Madness 2021.

The Ramblers will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in what could be the game of the day on Friday, March 19th. Both teams have legitimate Cinderella potential, and the winner of the game will have a chance at a massive upset against top-seed Illinois.

Sister Jean is going to Indy 🙏



Loyola's 101-year-old superfan will make the trip to watch the Ramblers in the men's NCAA tournament, per @chicagotribune pic.twitter.com/cg8sbnK1IJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2021

The Ramblers' star on offense this year has been Cameron Krutwig, a 6'9" center with elite footwork in the paint. Krutwig leads Loyola Chicago in points, rebounds, assists and blocks, making him their key to victory in March Madness 2021.

1. Wisconsin Badgers - 9th seed, South Region

After an up-and-down season in the competitive Big Ten Conference, the Wisconsin Badgers are ready for March Madness 2021.

The Badgers represent the 9th seed in the South region, taking on the 8th-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Wisconsin Badgers have a great history in the national tournament, reaching the Sweet 16 six times in the last decade. They will likely have to get through the Baylor Bears to make the Sweet 16, but Cinderella stories always need an upset or two.

The Wisconsin Badgers are led by Micah Potter and D'Mitrik Trice, but they will need a full-team effort for a deep tournament run in March Madness 2021.