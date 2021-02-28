Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - March 1, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

In a matchup between two ACC schools, the Virginia Cavaliers host the Miami Hurricanes at the John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday night.

The Virginia Cavaliers (15-6) were once a dark horse to earn the number one seed on Selection Sunday. However, they have now lost three straight games and will need to bounce back to regain first place in the ACC.

Meanwhile, the Miami Hurricanes, at 7-15, are having their own struggles. They have lost five consecutive games and are at last place in the conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Cavaliers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Monday, March 1, 6:00 PM ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers Preview

The Virginia Cavaliers are in the middle of a rough patch. They have lost three consecutive games for the first time since the 2016-17 season, with their latest loss coming to the unranked NC State Wolfpack.

Upset road dub for the Pack, taking down No. 15 Virginia 68-61! 🐺@PackMensBball | #ACCMBBpic.twitter.com/RHr1H70gHi — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) February 25, 2021

The Cavaliers have been getting next to nothing from their bench players during their current three-game losing stretch. They have been outscored by a whopping 70 to 33.

If the defending champions are to make another run in this year's postseason, they are going to need to find a way to produce points outside of their starting five.

Key Player - Sam Hauser

Sam Hauser #10 of the Virginia Cavaliers

Sam Hauser has been nothing but efficient this season. He is averaging 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 50.9% from the field, 44.5% from three, and 86.1% from the free-throw line.

His impressive play has him in contention to win the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. Expect him to continue his high-percentage scoring against the Miami Hurricanes on Monday night. He has career averages of 17.5 points and 6.4 points against his in-conference rivals.

Virginia Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

F Sam Hauser, F Jay Huff, G Kihei Clark, G Trey Murphy III, G Reece Beekman

Miami Hurricanes Preview

This has been a forgettable season for the Miami Hurricanes. As hard as the college basketball season has been with the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami are also dealing with multiple injuries and recently had to release one of their top recruits.

In fact, the Miami Hurricanes are only playing with six scholarship players. That is under half of the 13 that college basketball programs are allowed.

With Chris Lykes unlikely to return, what’s future of Miami Hurricanes basketball beyond this disappointing season? A look: https://t.co/iljdwNsxIF — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 19, 2021

The lack of talent on the court has been evident recently. The Hurricanes are on a five-game losing streak and are averaging just 66 points a game on 29.4% shooting from three.

Key Player - Isaiah Wong

Isaiah Wong #2 of the Miami Hurricanes

Isaiah Wong is the key player for the Miami Hurricanes. The sophomore guard is the team's leading scorer, and is averaging 17.3 points per game on 43.8% shooting. In his last two games, he has scored a total of 57 points and knocked down seven three pointers.

Wong will need to look to continue his hot shooting to give the Miami Hurricanes a chance of upsetting the Virginia Cavaliers on Monday night.

Miami Hurricanes' Predicted Lineup

F Nysier Brooks, F Elijah Olaniyi, C Kameron McGusty, G Isaiah Wong, G Anthony Walker

Miami vs Virginia Prediction

Both teams have had their troubles scoring recently. However, the Virginia Cavaliers are a far more talented team than the Miami Hurricanes, and will control the game on both sides of the court.

The Miami Hurricanes are missing multiple players. We expect that this will allow the Cavaliers bench players to find their rhythm and take their team to a win.

Where to watch Miami vs Virginia

The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.

