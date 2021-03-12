Michigan Wolverines vs Maryland Terrapins Prediction & Match Preview - March 12, 2021 | Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament

The Michigan Wolverines enjoyed their first-round bye as the top seed in the Big Ten, watching the lower seeds fight to advance as they await in the quarterfinals. The Wolverines will take on the 8th-seeded Maryland Terrapins following their impressive victory over Michigan State. The Terrapins will be a huge underdog in this matchup, but March Madness always finds a way to surprise.

Match Details

Fixture: Michigan Wolverines vs. Maryland Terrapins - Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament

Date & Time: Friday, March 12th, 2021, 11:30 AM ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Michigan Wolverines Preview

Michigan Wolverines celebrate Big Ten regular-season title

The Big Ten regular-season champion Michigan Wolverines will open up their tournament with the 8th seed, but will not be taking Maryland lightly. The Wolverines were upset twice in their last three games of the season, first by the ever-dangerous Illinois Fighting Illini and then by Michigan State.

The Michigan Wolverines bring a 19-3 overall record into this matchup, scoring a solid 77 points of team offense per game. The Wolverines' big men should give them an advantage in this game, outsizing the Maryland forwards by a significant margin.

Key Player - Hunter Dickinson

Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson will be a huge factor in Friday's quarterfinal matchup. The 7'1" freshman has been outstanding in the paint thus far, averaging a team-high 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Dickinson has been very consistent with his scoring, tallying 10 or more points in all but four games this season. As the Michigan Wolverines look to take their third Big Ten Tournament title since 2017, their second-team All-American center will have to hold down the paint on both ends of the floor.

Michigan Wolverines Predicted Lineup

G Isaiah Livers, F Hunter Dickinson, G Eli Brooks, F Franz Wagner, G Mike Smith

Maryland Terrapins Preview

The Maryland Terrapins defeated Michigan State on Thursday

The Maryland Terrapins had a defensive showcase on Thursday, holding a tough Michigan State offense to just 58 points. The Terrapins created 18 turnovers, capitalizing on the other end with a quick offense.

As they prepare to take on the mighty Michigan Wolverines, the Terrapins will need to bring the same defensive energy to Lucas Oil Stadium. An upset victory would send Maryland to the semifinal round, but they have never made a Big Ten championship game.

Key Player - Eric Ayala

Following a game-high 21 points in the Maryland Terrapins' latest victory, junior guard Eric Ayala will have his number called once again on Friday. The 6'5" sharpshooter is averaging a team-high 14.5 points per game on 44% shooting, showcasing his talent in his team's second-round win.

Ayala was flying around the court on Thursday, grabbing a game-high nine rebounds and getting to the free-throw line 11 times. Ayala will hope for similar success against the strong Michigan Wolverines defenders and lead his team to a huge upset win.

Maryland Terrapins Predicted Lineup

F Donta Scott, G Eric Ayala, F Hakim Hart, G Darryl Morsell, G Aaron Wiggins

Michigan vs Maryland Prediction

The Michigan Wolverines have built up quite the season, taking the regular season title and boasting multiple Big Ten awards. The Wolverines are led by Big Ten coach of the year Juwan Howard and feature some of the most talented players in the conference.

The Maryland Terrapins will have some positive momentum after their upset win over Michigan State, but they will need an offensive explosion to keep pace with Michigan. The Wolverines will have a considerable advantage and should control the game on their way to the semifinals.

Where to watch Michigan vs Maryland

The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.