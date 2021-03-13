Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes Prediction & Match Preview - March 13, 2021 | Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament

The Wolverines will meet the 4th-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes for a chance to advance to the Big Ten Finals and complete a conference sweep. The top-seeded Michigan Wolverines had a very strong showing on Friday, securing an easy 13-point victory over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Buckeyes had a close fight with Purdue in the quarterfinals, needing overtime to decide their 9-point victory. With March Madness right around the corner, this matchup between two Final Four contenders should be nothing short of brilliant.

Match Details

Fixture: Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes - Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament

Date & Time: Saturday, March 13th, 2021, 1 PM ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Michigan Wolverines Preview

Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament - Quarterfinals

The Michigan Wolverines took an emotionally-charged victory on Friday, keeping their hunt for a third Big Ten Championship in the last four years intact. The Wolverines had a minor scuffle with the Maryland Terrapins following a technical foul, but regained composure and took care of business.

Michigan carried a mere two-point lead into the half, but found their rhythm in the second to earn their 20th win of the season. The Michigan Wolverines took down the Buckeyes in their only meeting of the season, but will need to bring their best basketball with the stakes heightened this time around.

Key Player - Isaiah Livers

Following a rough performance in the quarterfinals, Michigan Wolverines' star forward Isaiah Livers will need to bounce back quickly against Ohio State. The 6'7" senior finished 0-5 from the field, scoring zero points and grabbing just four rebounds.

After today's game, all five of Michigan's starters are averaging between 9.0 and 13.9 points per game this season:

Hunter Dickinson — 13.9

Isaiah Livers — 13.1

Franz Wagner — 13.0

Mike Smith — 9.1

Eli Brooks — 9.0 — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) March 12, 2021

With the second-highest scoring on the Wolverines offense, this goose egg was certainly uncharacteristic for Livers. As his team prepares for their biggest game yet, Isaiah Livers will need to regain his composure and find his stroke to lift Michigan to the finals.

Michigan Wolverines Predicted Lineup

F Isaiah Livers, F Hunter Dickinson, F Franz Wagner, G Eli Brooks, G Mike Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes Preview

Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament - Quarterfinals

The Ohio State Buckeyes came out on top in a nail-biter against the Purdue Boilermakers, outscoring their opponents 15-6 in the overtime period. The Buckeyes reached the 20 win mark with the victory, but those records were thrown out the window in tournament play.

Ohio State had three starters finish with 17 or more points in the victory and will hope for similar offensive output against the Michigan Wolverines. The Buckeyes' stars can match up with any team in the NCAA on a good day, but they will need a great day to take down mighty Michigan.

Key Player - E.J. Liddell

With the battle for the paint typically shifting in Michigan's favor, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell will have a huge assignment on Saturday. The 6'7" sophomore will be significantly outsized, but his talented footwork and shooting ability could give him all the space he needs.

🏆 @EasyE2432 has also been officially named to the coaches All-Big Ten first team❗️ pic.twitter.com/Z8nPFYufmb — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 9, 2021

Liddell has been solid in the Big Ten Tournament thus far, tallying a combined 31 points and 10 rebounds through his first two games. E.J. Liddell was awarded first-team All-Big Ten honors after the regular season and will hope to continue proving exactly why on Saturday.

Ohio State Buckeyes Predicted Lineup

F Kyle Young, F Justice Sueing, F E.J Liddell, G Jimmy Sotos, G Duane Washington Jr.

Michigan vs Ohio State Prediction

The Michigan Wolverines have put together a magical season, but they have also shown signs of weakness. When the Wolverines are hot, there may not be a team in the NCAA that can stop them. However, Michigan is not immune to an off-day.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will need to play their style of basketball, working hard on defense and create space on offense. If the Michigan Wolverines are able to execute their offensive gameplan efficiently, they should be able to handle the Buckeyes and advance to yet another Big Ten Final.

Where to watch Michigan vs Ohio State

The game will be broadcast live on CBS and live-streamed via cbssports.com.