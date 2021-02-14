Michigan Wolverines vs Wisconsin Badgers Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Feb 14

The Wisconsin Badgers will play host to the Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten battle on Sunday.

This will be the second meeting of the season between these teams, with Michigan winning the first in a 23-point blowout victory. The Wolverines boast a 13-1 overall record, losing their only game on January 16th against their Big Ten rivals, the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Meanwhile, the Badgers have fought to stay relevant in the Big Ten, sitting in 4th place with a 9-5 conference record.

Match Details

Fixture: Michigan Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Badgers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, February 14th, 2021, 1 PM ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin v Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have been outstanding on the defensive end recently, allowing just 56.8 points per game over their last five games. The Wisconsin Badgers have not experienced the same success, losing three of their last five games.

With many stars in their starting five, the Michigan Wolverines will provide a lot of pressure on the offensive end. The Wolverines are shooting 51% from the field, outpacing nearly every offense they've faced.

Michigan Wolverines

The players to watch for the Michigan Wolverines will be Isaiah Livers and Hunter Dickinson.

Livers is averaging 14.6 points and 6 rebounds per game, producing with great efficiency at the guard position.

Meanwhile, Dickinson leads the team with 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while recording a team-high 20 blocks through 14 games. The 7'1" center has patrolled the paint with great success this season, winning the rebounding battle for Michigan in nearly every game.

Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers' senior guard D'Mitrik Trice will be a key factor on offense against the Michigan Wolverines.

Trice is averaging 13.4 points per game on 42% shooting. However, he will need a breakout performance to keep pace with the Wolverines on Monday.

D'MITRIK TRICE TAKEOVER 🔥



Call this that old man's game for the @BadgerMBB senior: pic.twitter.com/WnSkkRteS5 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 16, 2021

Micah Potter will be responsible for guarding Hunter Dickinson, but he will be at a significant size disadvantage. If Potter can silence the Michigan 7-footer, Wisconsin could pull off a big upset.

Odds:

Michigan Wolverines: - 1.5

Wisconsin Badgers: + 1.5

Moneyline:

Michigan Wolverines: --

Wisconsin Badgers: --

Over/Under:

Over: 132 (-110)

Under: 132 (-110)

Michigan vs Wisconsin Prediction

With the way the Michigan Wolverines have been performing, it is hard to see anyone taking them down. Great teams have bad nights, however, and the Wolverines are not immune to one. The Wisconsin Badgers should put up a great fight and keep pace with the Michigan offense.

Overall, the best team in this matchup appears to be the Michigan Wolverines. I predict for these offenses to easily cover the over, and for Michigan to cover -1.5 on the road.

