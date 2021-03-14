Big 12 Championship: Twitter erupts as Texas Longhorns outlast Oklahoma State Cowboys to win first conference title in school history

The Texas Longhorns outlasted the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a wild shootout for the Big 12 Championship. The Longhorns claimed their first Big 12 title in program history, staying strong for a five-point victory.

Texas was led offensively by Matt Coleman, who finished with 30 points on an incredible 71.4% shooting. The senior guard led his Longhorns to an emotionally-charged victory as they look ahead to the March Madness tournament.

Texas Longhorns #2 Matt Coleman & #22 Kai Jones

The Oklahoma State Cowboys stayed in the fight until the end, trailing by ten at the half but never giving in. Cade Cunningham finished with a team-high 29 points, but his performance was not enough to overcome the Texas Longhorns' offense.

The Texas Longhorns will likely enter the March Madness tournament as first or second seed, finishing with a 20-7 overall record. The Longhorns have now won six straight, hoping to keep momentum into the big dance.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Texas Longhorns' Big 12 title:

The Texas Longhorns are your 2021 Big 12 Champions! Hang the banner! #HookEm 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/iZAQB8eCNx — Joe Scanlan (@JoeScanlanTV) March 14, 2021

Shaka Smart and the Texas Longhorns just won the Big 12 tourney.



There aren’t more than five teams in the country as talented as the Longhorns. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 14, 2021

'I got tears of joy right now.' -- Guard Matt Coleman after the Texas Longhorns beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 91-86 for the Big 12 tournament title. — Jerry Briggs (@JerryBriggs) March 14, 2021

Woo go Texas Longhorns! Big 12 Basketball Champions!!!! pic.twitter.com/u8tRORAHkO — Jonathan Foerster M.Ed. (@jfoerster_atx) March 14, 2021

Texas Longhorns. Big 12 Champs. pic.twitter.com/TvWXicxZ1W — Action 247 (@TNAction247) March 14, 2021

Matt Coleman has been fantastic in his final year with the Texas Longhorns, averaging 13 points and four assists per game. Coleman tallied a career-high in the Big 12 Championship, proving he is well-prepared for the big moment.

Here are more reactions from Twitter to the Texas Longhorns' victory:

FIRST BIG 12 TOURNAMENT TITLE 🤘



No. 13 Texas outlasts No. 12 Oklahoma State for its first Big 12 Tournament Championship in program history! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/TIpMCW8pEi — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 14, 2021

Texas Longhorns 2021 Big 12 champs! You should’ve came to Texas Cade Cunningham... #HookEm pic.twitter.com/dfC5yWs6OP — JayMoney (@JayMoneyIsMoney) March 14, 2021

Jericho Sims and Brock Cunningham were huge factors in this victory as well, combining for 29 points and 22 rebounds. The Texas Longhorns' ability to control the paint proved to be the difference-maker against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Here are more reactions from Twitter on the Texas Longhorns' Big 12 Championship:

Congratulations to the Texas Longhorns for winning their 1st ever BIG-12 Tournament Championship and punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. They have the ingredients to make a deep run. pic.twitter.com/0jwYq1bVJU — T-BILL (@tbillnw95) March 14, 2021

Dammit do I love the Texas Longhorns. pic.twitter.com/uZtV6cmOgJ — Kevin Michie (@KevinMichie) March 14, 2021

TEXAS LONGHORNS BIG 12 CHAMPIONS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/t9AOJkZM6L — Houndstooth Miller (@DadBodMomTat) March 14, 2021

Matt Coleman is the first Texas player with at least 30 points in a conference tournament game since Kevin Durant in 2007 vs Texas.



Durant had 37. pic.twitter.com/rPelpsjzIm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 14, 2021

The Texas Longhorns have the star power to make a final four-caliber run this season and will be taking plenty of momentum with them. The first round of March Madness begins on March 18th.