Big 12 Championship: Twitter erupts as Texas Longhorns outlast Oklahoma State Cowboys to win first conference title in school history

The Texas Longhorns outlasted the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a wild shootout for the Big 12 Championship. The Longhorns claimed their first Big 12 title in program history, staying strong for a five-point victory.
Texas was led offensively by Matt Coleman, who finished with 30 points on an incredible 71.4% shooting. The senior guard led his Longhorns to an emotionally-charged victory as they look ahead to the March Madness tournament.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys stayed in the fight until the end, trailing by ten at the half but never giving in. Cade Cunningham finished with a team-high 29 points, but his performance was not enough to overcome the Texas Longhorns' offense.
The Texas Longhorns will likely enter the March Madness tournament as first or second seed, finishing with a 20-7 overall record. The Longhorns have now won six straight, hoping to keep momentum into the big dance.
Matt Coleman has been fantastic in his final year with the Texas Longhorns, averaging 13 points and four assists per game. Coleman tallied a career-high in the Big 12 Championship, proving he is well-prepared for the big moment.
Jericho Sims and Brock Cunningham were huge factors in this victory as well, combining for 29 points and 22 rebounds. The Texas Longhorns' ability to control the paint proved to be the difference-maker against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Texas Longhorns have the star power to make a final four-caliber run this season and will be taking plenty of momentum with them. The first round of March Madness begins on March 18th.