Big East Championship: Twitter shocked as 8th-seed Georgetown Hoyas blow out Creighton Bluejays to win conference title

The 8th-seed Georgetown Hoyas have completed their miraculous run to the Big Ten Championship, blowing out the 2nd-seed Creighton Bluejays for their first title since 2007. The Hoyas have punched their ticket to the March Madness tournament with this victory, despite finishing in 8th place in the Big East during the regular season.

Patrick Ewing has the Georgetown Hoyas one win away from the NCAA Tournament. Great coach. Great player. Even better person! There will be a lot of former teammates and coaching colleagues pulling hard for him today. Let’s go Hoyas! — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) March 13, 2021

The Georgetown Hoyas came out of the gates with intensity and focus, outscoring Creighton 36-18 in the first half. Georgetown did not take their foot off the gas, however, opening the second half on a 18-5 run and cruising to a 25-point victory.

Georgetown Hoyas shock Creighton Bluejays to win Big East Title

Big East Men's Basketball Tournament - Georgetown v Creighton

The Georgetown Hoyas joined the 1985 Villanova Wildcats as the only two 8th-seeds to ever win the Big East Tournament. The Hoyas took down the number one and two seeds on their path to the title, making them an intriguing sleeper in the "big dance."

Georgetown's offense was led by Chudier Bile, who finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, but the Hoyas' defenders stole the show. Allowing a season-low 48 points on 29% shooting, the Georgetown Hoyas denied their opponent of any offensive rhythm.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Georgetown Hoyas blowout for the Big East title:

Georgetown Hoyas back Atit! pic.twitter.com/RyE0uR8SXG — No Knock Ant (@antwhite00) March 14, 2021

TICKET PUNCHED: @GeorgetownHoops 🎟



Patrick Ewing leads 8-seed Georgetown to the Big East Tournament championship and the NCAA Tournament 👏 pic.twitter.com/oJ7v5UXUp5 — ESPN (@espn) March 14, 2021

HOYAS STEAL A BID!



Georgetown UPSETS No. 17 Creighton to win the Big East Tournament Championship for the first time since 2007! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/chfnfzCq72 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 14, 2021

This victory by the Georgetown Hoyas essentially kept their season alive, as they would not have earned a bid into the March Madness tournament with a loss. The Hoyas' victory will also prove devastating for a team sitting "on the bubble" of earning a bid.

Here are more reactions to the Georgetown Hoyas Big East championship:

GEORGETOWN (+310 ML) IS GOING DANCING 🕺



Hoyas DESTROY Creighton 73-48 to win the Big East Tourney pic.twitter.com/ejyb99ou3L — br_betting (@br_betting) March 14, 2021

49 years ago today, Georgetown hired John Thompson as their basketball coach



Today, Georgetown won their 8th Big East Title and first under Hoya legend Patrick Ewing



You know he is smiling down on the Hoyas right now #SomeThings pic.twitter.com/tHJaKkfUYZ — Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) March 14, 2021

How awesome to see Georgetown make the tourney. Shouts to Patrick Ewing. pic.twitter.com/UQK8q98pAN — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) March 14, 2021

Georgetown. Bid. Stealer.



Patrick Ewing and the Hoyas are going to the NCAA tournament after blowing out Creighton in the Big East title game. Picked last in the Big East in the preseason, 9-12 overall entering the conference tournament.



DANCING. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 14, 2021

Patrick Ewing and Georgetown just won the Big East title on the anniversary of the day John Thompson Jr. was hired as the head coach in 1972.



Amazing story. pic.twitter.com/agszAyVR6m — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 14, 2021

Legendary coach Patrick Ewing claimed that Madison Square Garden was "his house" after the Hoyas' quarterfinal victory over Villanova. It seems Ewing was right as his 8th-seeded Georgetown Hoyas pulled off the impossible in the Big Apple.

Here are more reactions to the Hoyas' shocking blowout win:

Georgetown won by 25 points, that is tied for its 2nd-largest win as an unranked team vs a ranked opponent.



In 2002, unranked Georgetown defeated No. 16 Boston College by 27 points. pic.twitter.com/2orWOTm9NE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 14, 2021

I'll say this about Georgetown in the NCAA Tournament: It's going to be very difficult for them to lose to a double-digit seed this year — Russell Steinberg (@Russ_Steinberg) March 14, 2021

Big East Tourney Champs 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oqaS26nwaV — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 14, 2021