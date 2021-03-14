Big East Championship: Twitter shocked as 8th-seed Georgetown Hoyas blow out Creighton Bluejays to win conference title

The 8th-seed Georgetown Hoyas have completed their miraculous run to the Big Ten Championship, blowing out the 2nd-seed Creighton Bluejays for their first title since 2007. The Hoyas have punched their ticket to the March Madness tournament with this victory, despite finishing in 8th place in the Big East during the regular season.
The Georgetown Hoyas came out of the gates with intensity and focus, outscoring Creighton 36-18 in the first half. Georgetown did not take their foot off the gas, however, opening the second half on a 18-5 run and cruising to a 25-point victory.
Georgetown Hoyas shock Creighton Bluejays to win Big East Title
The Georgetown Hoyas joined the 1985 Villanova Wildcats as the only two 8th-seeds to ever win the Big East Tournament. The Hoyas took down the number one and two seeds on their path to the title, making them an intriguing sleeper in the "big dance."
Georgetown's offense was led by Chudier Bile, who finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, but the Hoyas' defenders stole the show. Allowing a season-low 48 points on 29% shooting, the Georgetown Hoyas denied their opponent of any offensive rhythm.
This victory by the Georgetown Hoyas essentially kept their season alive, as they would not have earned a bid into the March Madness tournament with a loss. The Hoyas' victory will also prove devastating for a team sitting "on the bubble" of earning a bid.
Legendary coach Patrick Ewing claimed that Madison Square Garden was "his house" after the Hoyas' quarterfinal victory over Villanova. It seems Ewing was right as his 8th-seeded Georgetown Hoyas pulled off the impossible in the Big Apple.
Here are more reactions to the Hoyas' shocking blowout win:Published 14 Mar 2021, 08:34 IST