"Right now for North Carolina, all you need is Love" - Hilarious response from commentators as UNC's Caleb Love explodes for 27 second-half points, sends 4th-seeded UCLA packing from March Madness

Pulling off an upset in the NCAA tournament requires big performances from star players - cue in, Caleb Love.

North Carolina Tar Heels star Love was in full flow in UNC's win over the UCLA Bruins. Caleb Love's performance allowed the Tar Heels to continue their March Madness run against the Saint Peters Peacocks.

The North Carolina Tar Heels' win in the Sweet 16 game came courtesy of a star performance from Love. It included playing all forty minutes, scoring thirty points, and hitting six three-pointers.

The UCLA Bruins went into halftime with the lead and were ahead even until the final two minutes of the game. But Love's second-half performance was one of the best in March Madness thus far.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Caleb Love has 19 second half points for the Tar Heels "Right now for North Carolina all you need is Love."Caleb Love has 19 second half points for the Tar Heels "Right now for North Carolina all you need is Love."Caleb Love has 19 second half points for the Tar Heels 👀 https://t.co/Zv7wAQoaom

After scoring a three-pointer to tie the game at fifty-six, Love went on to score eight more points to finish with thirty points in the game (twenty-seven of which came in the second half).

Love had a hilarious response to his last shot, which might be as good as the commentator's response to the first one.

Taylor Vippolis @tvippolis Caleb Love yelling after that last made three to his defender: "I'm him." Caleb Love yelling after that last made three to his defender: "I'm him."

Love's performance was spectacular and he will need to do it again against the Saint Peters Peacocks in the Elite 8.

Caleb Love's performance was brilliant enough to earn his team a spot in the Elite 8, which is all that matters for now. He will need to continue the adjustments for the next game as he made a critical adjustment at halftime against UCLA.

UNC and Caleb Love's halftime adjustment

Caleb Love's explosion for UNC against the UCLA Bruins came courtesy of a halftime adjustment.

Halftime adjustments are a vital part of winning in college basketball, as the right halftime adjustment can give a team an advantage that carries them to victory. In the game between the UNC Tar Heels and UCLA Bruins, a unique halftime adjustment by Caleb Love made a significant difference to his performance.

Pat Welter WRAL @PatrickWelter

#UNC #MarchMadness2022 Carolina Director of Operations Eric Hoots told Caleb Love to change his shoes at halftime. Black to Blue Jordan 11 Concords leads to 27 second half points and a 73-66 win over UCLA. Hubert Davis response: "I'm going to give [Hoots] a raise." Carolina Director of Operations Eric Hoots told Caleb Love to change his shoes at halftime. Black to Blue Jordan 11 Concords leads to 27 second half points and a 73-66 win over UCLA. Hubert Davis response: "I'm going to give [Hoots] a raise." #UNC #MarchMadness2022 https://t.co/rNOmniBlcV

UNC's athletic trainer recommending a change in shoes may be a minor detail in the grand scheme of things. But for Love, it appeared to be the catalyst that sparked his second-half breakout.

Feeling good is an essential part of playing well, and Love was certainly doing both at the end of the game against the UCLA Bruins. Whether it was the shoes, the headspace, or both, he will need to keep adjusting the right way to help his team reach the Final Four.

