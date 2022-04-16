ICYMI: Jon Scheyer gifts Coach K an adorable puppy on his Duke farewell

It wasn't the storybook ending for Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils after their loss in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. But Friday's farewell gift from the program and new coach Jon Scheyer was a nice gesture.

At the program's end-of-the-year awards banquet, Coach K was presented with a final gift from the program. As a token of their appreciation for what the icon has done, the team presented him with a puppy. It was a special mement as his yellow Labrador retriever, Blue, died last summer before his final season with the team.

The team said the dog's name is "Coach," as the puppy immediately showed approval towards his new family.

Duke Blue Devils give thanks to Coach K

While a championship would have been the perfect end to an illustrious career, a new puppy will send Mike Krzyzewski into retirement on a good note.

It has been reported that Krzyewski said his old dog died in his arms from lung cancer in August. The legendary coach also said he was going to prioritize getting a new dog after the season.

"I want to get another dog, quickly," Coach K told The News & Observer of Charlotte in March. "Because of the season, we didn't want to train a puppy, but I miss my dog."

Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie, will now have a new "coach" in their lives as they prepare for life together after basketball.

The 75-year-old has been roaming the sidelines as the man in charge for Duke since 1980 and went 1,202-368 during his career. The Hall of Famer also took the Blue Devils to an NCAA-record 13 Final Fours, winning five national championships. (Duke also finished as the runner-up four times.)

In a day filled with emotions as Krzyzewski said goodbye to the university he's called home for four decades, the program gave him one last project. It was the perfect final touch to a legendary college basketball career.

An assistant for one season under Bobby Knight at Indiana, Krzyzewski spent five years coaching his alma mater, Army, from 1975-80. Krzyzewski was a point guard for Knight when he played for the school.

Coach K, named the Naismith College Coach of the Year three times, led Team USA to Olympic Gold three times. He was also an assistant coach on 1992's Dream Team.

