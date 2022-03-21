ICYMI: Mark Few goes crazy, does a hilarious handstand in the locker room after Gonzaga books their ticket to Sweet 16

Mark Few's Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading to the Sweet Sixteen after beating the Memphis Tigers 82-78 in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday.

March Madness is all about memorable moments, and Gonzaga coach Few has been responsible for a number of them. The coach gave his players and all of America a moment to remember during Gonzaga's locker room celebrations after their win over Memphis.

Few celebrated his team's big win by attempting a hilarious handstand.

Readers can watch his celebration below:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Mark Few headstand after Gonzaga makes the Sweet 16 Mark Few headstand after Gonzaga makes the Sweet 16 😂 https://t.co/5Ky52dxnLU

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are now moving on to the Sweet Sixteen to face the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Few will look to lead his team past the Razorbacks and into the Elite Eight on the road to another Final Four.

Gonzaga's Mark Few wants the team to enjoy the journey

Gonzaga players are having fun as they pursue the national championship.

March Madness is a difficult time for many teams because of the stress in preparation and the agony of defeat. However, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are trying to enjoy their journey this year.

Given that last year's NCAA tournament was played in a bubble, the players, coaches, and fans did not get to enjoy the experience as much as they would've wanted.

Mark Few wants his players to enjoy the entire experience, including their return to campus.

Brenna Greene @BrennaGreene_ "I'm ecstatic for them that the get to go through this week. Last year we won and we went back to the hotel room by ourselves and... played scrabble after the game... They'll go home to a campus that's going nuts and really savor those memories."- Mark Few "I'm ecstatic for them that the get to go through this week. Last year we won and we went back to the hotel room by ourselves and... played scrabble after the game... They'll go home to a campus that's going nuts and really savor those memories."- Mark Few https://t.co/gbdH1vUDQz

Winning their first national championship will not be easy for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. They will first have to beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet Sixteen.

Gonzaga will then face either a Texas Tech team that they beat in one of their lowest-scoring performances or a Duke team that won against them to reach the Final Four.

More madness awaits the team, but Few will have his players ready for any opponent.

