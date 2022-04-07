“He is not just maintaining Krzyzewski’s program, he is building a new one on top of it” - Michael Rosenberg on Jon Scheyer’s challenges replacing the legendary Coach K

With the retirement of the legendary Coach K, the Duke Blue Devils will turn to new head coach Jon Scheyer to lead the team, and SI's Michael Rosenberg says Scheyer will attempt to build something new.

March Madness saw the end of the legendary career of basketball Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski in the Final Four. Now that his career is over, the Duke Blue Devils will turn to former assistant coach Jon Scheyer to be the new head coach, which SI's Michael Rosenberg wrote about for the website.

New head coach Jon Scheyer is the person that Coach K wanted to replace him with, and he ultimately got his wish. Replacing one of the greatest coaches of all time, if not the greatest coach of all time, will not be accessible, but there is a succession plan, according to Michael Rosenberg.

spent the winter profiling Coach K’s successor at Duke ↓ Jon Scheyer, a Chicago native, has a rebrand idea for Duke’s Krzyzewskiville: “Schey-town! We’re going to have one person.” @Rosenberg_Mike spent the winter profiling Coach K’s successor at Duke ↓ trib.al/KNZK5Dv Jon Scheyer, a Chicago native, has a rebrand idea for Duke’s Krzyzewskiville: “Schey-town! We’re going to have one person.”⛺️@Rosenberg_Mike spent the winter profiling Coach K’s successor at Duke ↓ trib.al/KNZK5Dv

Head coach Jon Scheyer's idea of "Schey-town" fits the idea that he wants to build something of his own at Duke. Michael Rosenberg believes that, while Scheyer is taking over one of the top programs in the country, the goal is to make it his own.

"This is how Scheyer looks at the job. He is not just maintaining Krzyzewski’s program. He is building a new one on top of it."

Coach K's end means that Coach Scheyer will have the opportunity to build a new program on top of it, but the shadow that his legacy casts will be challenging to overcome. Given how the season ended for the Blue Devils, Coach K's legacy will loom more prominent.

SI's Michael Rosenberg's vision of the succession plan between Coach K and Coach Jon Scheyer may have speed bumps

The tragic end of Coach Mike Krzyzewski's career could shape the future of Duke basketball.

While the Hall of Fame coach is committed to retirement, analysts such as ESPN's Jay Williams want Coach K to return for another year. Even if he does not come back, Coach Jon Scheyer will have work to do to make the program his own.

Jay Bilas @JayBilas My thoughts watching Coach K walk off the floor for the final time… My thoughts watching Coach K walk off the floor for the final time… https://t.co/cmABL6LSmk

Jay Bilas' speech highlighted that Coach Mike Krzyzewski does not need to return to secure his legacy, which helps close the door to his career. Still, analysts' speculation will only get louder if their new head coach struggles.

According to Michael Rosenberg, the expectations for Coach Scheyer are only increasing after March Madness.

"The Duke job has only grown larger since last summer. North Carolina’s Hubert Davis got a one-year head start on Scheyer, and he almost won a national title. Scheyer has pieced together the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, plus the expectations that accompany it."

Michael Rosenberg's assessment of the state of Duke basketball provides more challenges for Coach Scheyer. Overcoming Coach K's legacy and meeting the expectations of the Duke Blue Devils' fans will be critical to building his program.

