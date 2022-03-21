ICYMI: Michigan coach Juwan Howard gives Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler a long hug to console him in a touching March Madness moment

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines upset the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA tournament. But one of the best stories came after the game.

Saddened by the resulting loss, Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler broke down during the handshake line but received some consultation from Juwan Howard.

March Madness can be a moment of great triumph for many sides, but one team's triumph means another's tragedy. The Wolverines continued their run as a sleeper team in the NCAA tournament by triumphing over the Tennesse Volunteers.

One volunteer in intense despair was first-year point guard Kennedy Chandler, who had an emotional breakdown after his school's elimination from the NCAA tournament. Instead of celebrating with his team immediately, Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard took time to console the freshman.

You can see the clip here shared by Chris Williamson.

The other clip Chris Williamson is referencing to is a video of coach Howard getting into a scuffle with an assistant coach from Wisconsin after an incident during the handshake line.

The clip after the Wisconsin game shows the coach in an aggressive moment, but the video after the Tennessee game shows him at his compassionate best.

The immediate period of time after any sporting event can be an intense span for players, coaches, and fans, but clips like this one show that good moments can also be born out of defeats.

The moment between Juwan Howard and Kennedy Chandler should be discussed as a special moment in March Madness.

Michigan Wolverines and Juwan Howard enjoy their win

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard is enjoying the moment.

While the moment between Howard and Chandler was extraordinary, the Wolverines did still celebrate surviving and advancing in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

The team's win moves the eleventh-seed Wolverines to the Sweet Sixteen round of the tournament for the fifth straight NCAA tournament and second time under coach Howard.

The Wolverines took time to celebrate as a team, but coach Juwan Howard took time to celebrate with a few of his old Michigan teammates as well. Coach Howard and Michigan basketball alumni Chris Webber were able to embrace following the Wolverines win.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Juwan Howard and Chris Webber share a moment after Michigan makes the Sweet 16 Juwan Howard and Chris Webber share a moment after Michigan makes the Sweet 16 🙏 https://t.co/lGaOaiZYZd

Howard and Webber were both members of the legendary Fab Five basketball team, so their embrace was significant. The win brought together many fans and alumni of the team in celebration of another Sweet Sixteen.

The Wolverines will now move on to play the Villanova Wildcats in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament. Another win will add yet another special March Madness moment to Michigan's season and continue their pursuit of another national championship.

