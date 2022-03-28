"The sort of glare that cuts straight to your soul" - Duke insider reveals Mike Krzyzewski's epic speech in a huddle which helped the Blue Devils overcome Arkansas

As coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils beat the Arkansas Razorbacks to advance to the Final Four, an epic Coach K speech proved to be a turning point.

Considered the greatest coach of all time by players like LeBron James, Krzyzewski has to deliver in every aspect of coaching. One that is critical to a team's success is the ability to make adjustments. Another is providing motivation during timeouts.

In Duke's 78-69 win over Arkansas on Saturday, Krzyzewski made an epic adjustment and motivational speech that helped get the Blue Devils back on track. His words helped Paolo Banchero and his teammates make a decisive run.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



What was said in that huddle?



@BrendanRMarks



theathletic.com/3211899/2022/0… A 9-2 Arkansas run cut the Duke lead to five in the second half. Then Coach K called a timeout, Duke went on a blistering 10-0 run, and Krzyzewski clinched a record 13th Final Four appearance.What was said in that huddle? A 9-2 Arkansas run cut the Duke lead to five in the second half. Then Coach K called a timeout, Duke went on a blistering 10-0 run, and Krzyzewski clinched a record 13th Final Four appearance.What was said in that huddle?📚 @BrendanRMarkstheathletic.com/3211899/2022/0… https://t.co/SiOaDAHuDM

Duke's 10-0 run gave them a large enough lead that the game was never in doubt again. Krzyzewski got his point across ideally in the timeout.

On Saturday in the Final Four, Duke (32-6) will play the winner of Sunday's game against the UNC Tar Heels and the Saint Peter's Peacocks.

For Krzyzewski to reach his 10th national championship game, he will need another masterful coaching performance.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils reach another Final Four

Coach K and Duke's win secures another regional championship and Final Four in the coach's final season.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season has been filled with many lasts, and his last NCAA Tournament run has already been special.

With Saturday's win, Coach K passed UCLA legend John Wooden for a record 13th Final Four appearance, adding to his argument as the greatest coach in college basketball history.

Krzyzewski's 13th Final Four makes his percentage of Final Four appearances a ratio befitting the coach's legacy.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell With tonight’s win, Coach K has made the Final Four in 31 percent of his seasons as coach of Duke.



1986

1988

1989

1990

1991

1992

1994

1999

2001

2004

2010

2015

2022 With tonight’s win, Coach K has made the Final Four in 31 percent of his seasons as coach of Duke.19861988 19891990199119921994199920012004201020152022

Still, the goal is to finish with Duke's sixth national title under Krzyzewski. The Blue Devils want him to ride off into the sunset a winner. While that may be what Paolo Banchero and his teammates want, they will have to beat two outstanding teams to accomplish the feat.

Duke finished the regular season ranked ninth. The school will make its 17th Final Four appearance Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Wooden holds the record for most championships. He led the UCLA Bruins to 10.

Krzyzewski has led Duke to the Final Four in five different decades. The Blue Devils' last Final Four appearance was in 2015, when they beat Wisconsin 68-63 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

