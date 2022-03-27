"This is the GOAT right here!" - Paolo Banchero credits Coach K as his farewell story continues, Coach K hilariously tells him to "shut up" as Duke advances to Final 4 of March Madness

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has been called the best or the GOAT by many, but Paolo Banchero calling Coach K the GOAT led to a hilarious moment.

Coach K and Banchero led the Duke Blue Devils past the Arkansas Razorbacks 78-69 in the West region final on Saturday. Krzyzewski will be making his 13th Final Four appearance, breaking a tie with UCLA legend John Wooden. What's more, Krzyzewski has taken Duke to a Final Four in five different decades.

During the broadcast's postgame interview, Banchero decided to join Krzyewski. When Duke's freshman star called his coach the GOAT, Coach K had a hilarious reaction.

"No, no. Shut up."



This Coach K postgame interview was amazing "This is the GOAT right here.""No, no. Shut up."This Coach K postgame interview was amazing "This is the GOAT right here.""No, no. Shut up." This Coach K postgame interview was amazing 😂 https://t.co/zrxSR36Zdz

While superstars like LeBron James and network analysts like Adam Schein have been calling him the GOAT, this is the first reaction Krzyzewski has given like this. After his team's run in the NCAA Tournament, he may need to get used to the GOAT talk, if he hasn't already.

Coach K now has the MOST Final Four appearances by a HC in men's NCAA tournament history! Two legends 🤝 Coach K now has the MOST Final Four appearances by a HC in men's NCAA tournament history! https://t.co/iwarKHPxUM

In a career filled with records, the one for most Final Four appearances is a significant milestone in his last season. While he will not surpass John Wooden's record 10 championships, Krzyzewski can claim this record. (Coach K has led the Blue Devils to five national titles.)

In the debate over the greatest college basketball coach of all time, Krzyzewski's record has gotten stronger in his last NCAA Tournament.

If Paolo Banchero can continue his fantastic play in the Final Four, Coach K may add more achievements.

Paolo Banchero and Coach K look to keep cutting nets

After beating the Arkansas Razorbacks, Duke cut down the West region nets, but they want more.

Second-seeded Duke cut down the nets in the West region after topping Arkansas, but they want to cut down the national championship nets before their coach retires. To pull it off, they will need their absolute best.

Duke (32-6) will face the winner of Sunday's game between rival North Carolina and Saint Peter's, the tournament Cinderella, on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana. UNC (27-9) is a No. 8 seed in the East, while Saint Peter's (22-11) is the only No. 15 seed to ever reach an Elite Eight.

North Carolina spoiled Krzyzewski's final home game with a 94-81 stunner on March 5.

Either matchup will be intriguing, but Paolo Banchero and his teammates may want revenge for what happened in the farewell at Cameron Indoor Arena. Cutting down the nets would feel great, and so would vengeance.

