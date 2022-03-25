×
"Paolo Banchero is pretty much showing his full arsenal tonight; Dude is special" - Prominent sports columnist on the Duke star's rising stock as they make it to Elite 8 after beating Texas Tech

Paolo Banchero is leading the Duke Blue Devils into the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament.
Johnnie Martinez
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 25, 2022 11:49 AM IST
Paolo Banchero and the Duke Blue Devils are in the Elite Eight after an exceptional performance from the star first-year forward in a win over Texas Tech.

Banchero, who had 22 points and a clutch go-ahead 3-pointer, showed everything that he could be in the NBA. The freshman continued a run of memorable March Madness performances in the process.

Duke topped Texas Tech 78-73 in a West region semifinal on Thursday in San Francisco, California. Earlier Thursday, Arkansas upset top-ranked Gonzaga 74-68.

Ninth-ranked Duke (31-6), the No. 2 seed in the West, plays 17th-ranked Arkansas (29-8), the No. 4 seed, in an Elite Eight game Saturday. The winner advances to the Final Four in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Duke has been on a solid run in the NCAA Tournament, thanks in large part to solid performances from Banchero. He has shown the abilities necessary to win a national championship.

Banchero's mindset is to help Duke make the comebacks that have been necessary to reach the Elite Eight. His skills have been just as essential. In Thursday's win, he did everything he could to help his team win.

Paolo Banchero is pretty much showing his full arsenal tonight. Dude is special.

The 12th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-10), the No. 3 seed, had no answer for everything Banchero brought. He eventually put Texas Tech on the ropes with a clutch 3-pointer.

Banchero came into the season as a contender to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, and his stock is trending in that direction.

The Blue Devils may need another exceptional performance to eliminate Arkansas and reach the Final Four in Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season.

Paolo Banchero's NBA stock after Duke vs. Texas Tech

Paolo Banchero showed potent offense and defense in Duke's win over Texas Tech.

Paolo Banchero's March Madness run has been extraordinary while also impacting his stock going into the NBA draft. He has shown some of his best in the NCAA Tournament, while other top contenders for the top pick have shown their flaws.

Against Texas Tech, he had one of the best performances of anyone against one of college basketball's best defenses this season. He put on a show worthy of a top pick.

Huge night for Paolo Banchero leading Duke to the Elite 8 vs the best defense in college basketball. Showed all his skill and talent with some tremendous drives, passes and shots from all over the floor. Was in attack mode down the stretch. Looked like the No. 1 pick in the draft https://t.co/vJNUwk5gR1

Banchero also showed what he could do on defense to stop the Red Raiders from making a comeback.

These are the types of performances that will help his chances at being the No. 1 pick. Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. are already out of the tournament.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
