"We can either lay down or turn it up" - Paolo Banchero outlines Duke Blue Devils' elite mindset in the closing stages against Michigan State

Paolo Banchero and the Duke Blue Devils took their game to an elite level with a win against Michigan State to keep coach Mike Krzyzewski's last season alive. In the best possible reply to doubters questioning their identity, the Blue Devils rose to the occasion to prove that they still have the right mindset.

The team and Banchero continue to believe in their ability to fight their way to win after win in pursuit of sending their legendary coach out with another national championship. The win against Michigan State was not an easy one, but they were able to dig deep and find a way to win the game.

Despite holding the lead at halftime, the Blue Devils found themselves trailing late in the second half. They were in desperate need of a spark after an injury to forward AJ Griffin caused him to exit the game.

With the score tied into the game's final three minutes, they found an extra gear and a new mentality that helped them take over the competition.

Speaking after the game, Paolo Banchero outlined his mentality heading into the final few minutes. He said:

"It's the NCAA tournament. Season's on the line [in] every single game. In the timeout, we were like 'we got four minutes; we can either lay down or turn it up.'"

Banchero and the Duke Blue Devils did turn it up as the game went from a tie at 72 points with three minutes left to a 85-76 Duke win. Ending the game on a 13-4 run in the last three minutes is simply incredible by any stretch of the imagination.

The strong finish was a big March Madness moment for Duke, but they will not lie down just yet. They now have to face Texas Tech in a Sweet Sixteen matchup that could set up a rematch with Gonzaga for a spot in the Final Four. Duke have incidentally already beaten the latter side this season.

Paolo Banchero and the Duke Blue Devils continue coach Krzyzewski's retirement party

Coach K's retirement looms, but the Duke Blue Devils and Paolo Banchero are not ready for the end.

Coach K's decision to retire at the end of the college basketball season means that every game his team plays during the NCAA tournament could be his last game. The final season has been one long retirement celebration for the legendary coach so far, and the celebration did not end against Michigan State.

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green wanted his alma mater to end Coach K's career, but could not make that a reality.

Instead, coach Mike Krzyzewski set a new benchmark for coaching excellence with the win. He now has 1200 career wins, a benchmark that may prove unbreakable. Paolo Banchero and the Duke Blue Devils, though, will want to improve that number to 1204 by clinching the national championship.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Duke Blue Devils, Paolo Banchero, and Coach K win one last championship? Yes No 0 votes so far