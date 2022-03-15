"They're not playing at a high level" - Seth Greenberg projects a low ceiling for Duke in March Madness, mentions "they don't have an identity offensively or defensively"

The Duke Blue Devils are getting prepared for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski's last NCAA tournament run. Fans will be watching to see if the team can provide the perfect ending – a national title – for the Hall of Famer.

Duke has one of college basketball's most talented rosters. The team could have as many as four players selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft.

Although the Blue Devils have the talent to go toe-to-toe with any opponent, the team has struggled lately. After losing to Virginia Tech 82-67 on Sunday in the ACC Tournament championship game, many are starting to wonder about the consistency of the team. The Blue Devils have lost two of their past four games, also falling 94-81 the previous Saturday to unranked North Carolina.

On ESPN's "Get Up" on Monday, college basketball expert Seth Greenberg stressed that he believes Duke could be in trouble in the NCAA Tournament:

"I don't see it going well. ... They're not playing at a high level. ... I don't like that they don't have an identity offensively or defensively."

Duke Blue Devils preparing for NCAA Tournament

Coach Mike Krzyzewski prepares for one final NCAA tournament

College basketball fans will be watching to see if this Duke Blue Devils team can make a deep run to a national championship. It will be the final NCAA Tournament for coach Mike Krzyzewski, and many are intrigued about the idea of a storybook ending for the legendary coach. The problem is that the team has been inconsistent throughout the year.

It looked as if the team had found their groove in the second half of the season after rattling off seven straight victories. Since then, the Blue Devils have lost two of their last four games, with two disappointing performances. Although Duke has elite talent, its inconsistent play has left it vulnerable.

Duke (28-6) is slotted as the second overall seed in the West region, with a first-round matchup against 15 seed Cal State Fullerton (21-10).

If the Blue Devils win that game, they could potentially be set to face Michigan State and fellow legendary coach Tom Izzo.

The team will have plenty of firepower that will get the attention of fans, including freshman forward Paolo Banchero, who could be the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

