“We’re some FIGHTERS, we gon figure it out, stay wit us” – Paolo Banchero defiant after Duke loses to Florida State, asks fans to believe in team

Paolo Banchero and Duke started out the season with high expectations. Although Duke has been a college basketball powerhouse, there was a belief this could be one of the best rosters the Blue Devils have had in recent memory. The team climbed its way to the No. 1 ranking in the country.

Since then, it's been a bit of a nightmare. Duke lost a tough road game at Ohio State and suffered a notable upset to Miami in a conference matchup. But with Tuesday night's notable 79-78 upset to Florida State, basketball fans around the world have started to question the team's ability.

Freshman phenom Paolo Banchero took to Twitter on Wednesday to express how the team is going to figure things out and get back on the right track:

"we're some FIGHTERS, we gon figure it out ... stay wit us"

Paolo Banchero🇮🇹 @Pp_doesit

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero continuing to excite

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero has captivated college basketball fans.

Duke has one of the most impressive rosters in college basketball this year, oozing with a number of talented prospects. There's a chance Duke could have as many as five first-round selections in the 2022 draft. Freshman forward Paolo Banchero is the prize possession of the mix and is expected to be considered for the first overall selection.

At 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, Banchero uses his power and pure strength to dominate opponents. The 19-year-old freshman came into the year as a potential top-two selection and has impressed NBA personnel with his ability as a dynamic offensive weapon.

The Blue Devils have suffered tough losses in close games. But there's still plenty of talent on their roster to allow pundits to believe Duke will be ready to go when March Madness comes around.

Banchero has been an offensive force. The talented forward has the ability to score at multiple levels and will continue to have NBA personnel watching closely to see if he can get his team back on track as the Blue Devils attempt to make a run at a national championship.

Banchero is averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 50.7% (34.0% from 3-point range).

This season will be the last for legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, already a two-time Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinee. Krzyzewski has coached Duke since 1980, leading the Blue Devils to five NCAA titles and 12 Final Fours.

